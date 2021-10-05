WATCH NOW: Crown Point woman teams up with Valparaiso University alumnus to publish children's book about kindness

CROWN POINT — Chelsea Hill never thought she would write a children's book.
But inspiration struck after Hill saw a Canadian goose with what she thought was a broken wing near a pond next to her mom's Crown Point home during the summer of 2019.
Hill would later discover the goose had angel wing, a wing deformity, which prevents or limits flight, young waterfowl are prone to if fed an inappropriate diet, including human foods, according to guide from The Humane Society of the United States.
"My daughter, my first child was born May 2019, and that summer, I spent a lot of time at my mom's house," Hill said. "Right outside of her window, there's a pond with some geese, and one of the geese had, what at the time I thought was a broken wing, and I felt really sad."
Hill said she remembers looking at the goose every day, feeling bad for it and the, "horrible life it must have." Hill recalled recently not wanting herself or her daughter, Annabelle, to feel sad for the goose, so she created a story about the wonderful life it lived.
The book, "Blue's Unexpected Adventure," follows the story of a young female gosling, Blue, and an adult male goose, Angel, who has angel wing, also known as slipped wing or dropped wing.
The story follows a flock of geese who live at Grass Pond, based on the pond near her mom's house in the Pebblebrook subdivision. The geese fly away from the pond every day to visit Pebble Beach, leaving Angel behind.
"Blue and her brothers are getting ready to leave, and she feels bad for this goose who stays behind by himself and is lonely every day," Hill said. "And she suggests to her brothers maybe today they stay and they play with him, and the brothers don't want to do that."
"They think that sounds very boring, and they have fun flying off with everybody, and so off they go."
Blue stays behind, and learns Angel is not lonely or sad, and has a life filled with friends, adventure and fun, Hill said.
"On the surface level, it is just a nice children's story about some animals that are local to Northwest Indiana," Hill said, later continuing, "It also has an underlying moral about being kind to others and not judging others, or the life they might have based on how they look."
Art brings book to life
The 22-page book is filled with vibrant illustrations and is enjoyed by Annabelle, Hill's daughter who is now a little over 2 years old.
"Had I seen the goose prior to having my first child, I may never have had the idea or followed it through," Hill said. "I wanted to use a child's imagination and a child's joy to look at this animal and think about the fun it could be having, as opposed to the more adult outlook on life of, 'that must be so sad.'"
The project took a little more than two years from start to finish, she said.
Hill self published the book in early September, and while she had a whole world of illustrators to choose from, she reached out to her alma mater, Valparaiso University, where she earned a bachelor's degree in 2008, and a master's degree in 2009, to find an artist to bring the book to life.
She chose Nathan Biancardi, a 2018 Valparaiso University alumnus, to illustrate the book.
"When he came back with his character study, it was exactly what I had in my head," Hill said of Biancardi. "He took the story and truly brought it to life for me."
Biancardi said he had not illustrated a book before, but was up for the challenge.
"I thought it would be a great way to get my work and my talent out there," Biancardi told The Times by phone.
Biancardi, who graduated with a bachelor's degree in fine arts, and said he creates art in different styles and mediums, but is mostly known for his caricature portraits.
"The reason why I don't have one particular style is because I feel like that's too limiting," Biancardi said. "I like going from one different style to another because it helps keep everything interesting; it helps keep my imagination creative."
For Biancardi, seeing the book in person feels fulfilling.
"Children's books are amazing," Biancardi said. "It's like you enter a new world that is visually stimulating."
The Valparaiso alumnus also owns an art studio in Valparaiso, where he said a book signing for "Blue's Unexpected Adventure," is planned.
The book signing is set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 20 at Painted Palette Studio, 1150 W. Lincolnway, suite G8, Valparaiso, Biancardi said.
Copies of "Blue's Unexpected Adventure," are available locally. Those interested can reach out to Hill at booksbyclh@gmail.com, or pick up a copy from Amazon.
