WATCH NOW: Crown Point woman teams up with Valparaiso University alumnus to publish children's book about kindness

The story follows a flock of geese who live at Grass Pond, based on the pond near her mom's house in the Pebblebrook subdivision. The geese fly away from the pond every day to visit Pebble Beach, leaving Angel behind.

"Blue and her brothers are getting ready to leave, and she feels bad for this goose who stays behind by himself and is lonely every day," Hill said. "And she suggests to her brothers maybe today they stay and they play with him, and the brothers don't want to do that."

"They think that sounds very boring, and they have fun flying off with everybody, and so off they go."

Blue stays behind, and learns Angel is not lonely or sad, and has a life filled with friends, adventure and fun, Hill said.

"On the surface level, it is just a nice children's story about some animals that are local to Northwest Indiana," Hill said, later continuing, "It also has an underlying moral about being kind to others and not judging others, or the life they might have based on how they look."

Art brings book to life

The 22-page book is filled with vibrant illustrations and is enjoyed by Annabelle, Hill's daughter who is now a little over 2 years old.