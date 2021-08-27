WATCH NOW: Cyclists stop in Region on coast-to-coast trek in honor of 9/11

'Eerie' silence

Above all, Sales remembers the silence.

"Every plane was grounded within minutes, and our station was right at the end of a neighboring runway, a neighboring city's runway, and there's always planes going in and out of there," Sales said. "There wasn't a plane in the sky. There wasn't the sound of noise. You didn't hear trains, nothing. It was just an eerie silence."

The Santa Clara recruits went on to graduate from the academy three days later, Sept. 14, 2001.

One of those recruits, Dave Lombardo, now 53, joined Sales for the ride 10 years ago. He is again making the trek this year.

"It's been a lot different, but it's been just as great," Lombardo said. "I'm out here riding for the same reason I was 10 years ago. When I first asked Darrell why he was thinking about doing this ride, he said it was to build community, build a relationship from West Coast to East Coast. ... And I was fully on board."

Lombardo, who served in the U.S. Air Force, also arrived to the Santa Clara station in the early morning hours of Sept. 11, 2001. He first heard the news the radio, before arriving to the fire station.