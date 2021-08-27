WATCH NOW: Cyclists stop in Region on coast-to-coast trek in honor of 9/11

SCHERERVILLE — After a pit stop at Chicago Fire Department Engine Co. 11, a group of 12 bicyclists made their way to the Region in sweltering summer heat.
The riders are a part of Bay2Brooklyn, a group comprising 10 main cyclists, made up of firefighters, military personnel and other first responders, riding from Santa Clara, California, to the Brooklyn Bridge and Ground Zero in New York City, for the 20-year anniversary of 9/11.
As the cyclists rode by Schererville Town Hall after exiting the Pennsy Greenway Trail Friday afternoon, they took a moment to stop at the town's 9/11 memorial of the Twin Towers, which are crafted from beams with 2,977 holes perforated in the metal to represent those who died in the attack, including 343 firefighters, 72 police officers and 55 military personnel.
Darrell Sales, of Santa Clara, has made the roughly 3,700-mile trek twice — the idea was thought up by Sales and his son to be a father-son trip.
Sales said the group had a "great start," Friday morning in the Windy City, where the cyclists were given an escort to Chicago's Lakefront Trail before heading to the Region.
It is the group's shortest ride on the 40-day trip, which began Aug. 1, coming in at 68 miles. Most days, the group cycles close to, if not more than, 100 miles, according to the Bay2Brooklyn 2021 website.
Sales, now 58, said this year's West Coast to East Coast ride is "a little bit different," as he's 10 years older and the group has grown from two riders to 10.
"Our riding team is a little bit bigger; we have a bigger support team," said Sales, who was clad in a neon cycling kit emblazoned with flames, the number 343 and first responder and U.S. armed forces crests.
"But the experience is, especially the comparison between the 10-year and the 20-year anniversary, people realize that it's a big deal to remember the 343 and our military. That's what we want to be able to do: is to continue to send that message."
In 2001, Sales was part of a fire academy training crew and was helping train 17 recruits for the Santa Clara Fire Department.
He arrived to the fire department around around 6:45 a.m. West Coast time Tuesday, Sept. 11, to silence.
"Usually the firehouse is a pretty active place in the morning, lots of lively conversation," Sales said, later adding, "You knew something was wrong the second you walked in the door."
Sales, the training crew and 17 recruits watched the events unfold that morning and then "got back to work."
The former firefighter — Sales retired from the Santa Clara Fire Department in 2013 — recalled himself, and others, being told not to leave the any fire apparatus alone and unguarded, as they could be used to plant a bomb.
'Eerie' silence
Above all, Sales remembers the silence.
"Every plane was grounded within minutes, and our station was right at the end of a neighboring runway, a neighboring city's runway, and there's always planes going in and out of there," Sales said. "There wasn't a plane in the sky. There wasn't the sound of noise. You didn't hear trains, nothing. It was just an eerie silence."
The Santa Clara recruits went on to graduate from the academy three days later, Sept. 14, 2001.
One of those recruits, Dave Lombardo, now 53, joined Sales for the ride 10 years ago. He is again making the trek this year.
"It's been a lot different, but it's been just as great," Lombardo said. "I'm out here riding for the same reason I was 10 years ago. When I first asked Darrell why he was thinking about doing this ride, he said it was to build community, build a relationship from West Coast to East Coast. ... And I was fully on board."
Lombardo, who served in the U.S. Air Force, also arrived to the Santa Clara station in the early morning hours of Sept. 11, 2001. He first heard the news the radio, before arriving to the fire station.
"I thought it was a prank. I was like, 'This can't be real,' but I thought it was a really horrible prank," he said. "But when I rolled into the fire station, into the training center and I walked in — you could hear a pin drop. The TV was on, and everyone was just glued to the TV. I knew, obviously, it was not a prank."
Both Sales and Lombardo agreed a difference between the 2011 journey and 2021 trip is the amount of 9/11 memorials in place.
"It's pretty easy to go to a town, and have them invite us in for us to look at the memorial. And each one is really moving," Sales said.
"A couple of the memorials, some of the big memorials we went through, they said 'Yeah, we started working on it 10 years ago,'" Lombardo added. "It was almost like the 10th anniversary reminded people of it more, and they decided we need to have a memorial."
The group has 12 days left in their trip. They are set to take off from the Merrillville Fire Department Saturday, and head to Ligonier, Indiana, before taking a rest day Sunday.
To keep up with the Bay2Brooklyn riders, follow the group's website at bay2brooklyn2021.com, or visit the group's Facebook page @Bay2Brooklyn2021.
The ride will benefit the will benefit the the Santa Clara Firefighters Foundation and the Gary Sinise Foundation. To donate to the group's GoFundMe, visit bit.ly/3DpbJAg.