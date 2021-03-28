WATCH NOW: Double Track project bringing residents to Michigan City

MICHIGAN CITY — The South Shore Line Double Track project offers great promise for turning this city into a commutable suburb of Chicago. Already, developers are taking notice.

Clarence Hulse, executive director of Economic Development Corporation Michigan City, has a long list of accomplishments for 2020, including 583 new jobs projected; 16 new, expansion or relocation projects completed or in process; and nearly $63 million in total estimated capital investment.

“Industrial is happening” despite COVID-19, Hulse said, “but on the retail/restaurant side, it’s been a very difficult year.”

“Even though it’s been a pandemic year, it’s been an awesome year for us,” he said.

The Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District has been buying properties downtown for the double-track project, which will shorten the commute to downtown Chicago to just over an hour. That will have a major impact on the city’s housing market.

“We are now the same distance to Chicago as Schaumburg and Naperville,” and taxes are far lower here, Hulse said. Michigan City, which has a number of Chicagoans’ second homes, could see even more residents flock to the city.