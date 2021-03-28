WATCH NOW: Double Track project bringing residents to Michigan City

MICHIGAN CITY — The South Shore Line Double Track project offers great promise for turning this city into a commutable suburb of Chicago. Already, developers are taking notice.
Clarence Hulse, executive director of Economic Development Corporation Michigan City, has a long list of accomplishments for 2020, including 583 new jobs projected; 16 new, expansion or relocation projects completed or in process; and nearly $63 million in total estimated capital investment.
“Industrial is happening” despite COVID-19, Hulse said, “but on the retail/restaurant side, it’s been a very difficult year.”
“Even though it’s been a pandemic year, it’s been an awesome year for us,” he said.
The Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District has been buying properties downtown for the double-track project, which will shorten the commute to downtown Chicago to just over an hour. That will have a major impact on the city’s housing market.
“We are now the same distance to Chicago as Schaumburg and Naperville,” and taxes are far lower here, Hulse said. Michigan City, which has a number of Chicagoans’ second homes, could see even more residents flock to the city.
Construction of the Double Track project is expected to start this summer, with completion expected in 2023. Part of the project includes building new train stations, including one at the corner of Franklin and 11th streets. That station will include a parking garage for riders’ convenience. The iconic terra cotta façade of the former station at that site now will be disassembled and incorporated into the exterior of the new station.
City Council President Michael Mack, D-3rd, is excited about the Double Track project’s benefits for the city.
“I would love to have that train station be a bridge to learning, training, vocational education, Mack said. His vision for the city includes turning the former Elston school complex into a community center and training facility.
Mack and Hulse are waiting for the completion of the Unity Foundation’s countywide housing study that will have much to say about what types of housing are needed. That study is expected in July, Hulse said.
The study isn’t out yet, but it’s already clear that the number of housing options in Michigan City will need to be increased.
“The big 'aha' (moment) for me was family structures,” Mack said. There’s a surprising number of single people in their '40s and '50s with the kids moved out, he said. That has ramifications for zoning, with greater population density and allowing multi-unit housing in more places.
Hulse estimates the city will attract about 1,500 residents in the next several years because of the Double Track project.
“You don’t have to wait until 2023; you can start moving now,” Hulse said.
Developers are already moving on providing new housing downtown.
Washington Landing Condominiums, a $25 million, six-story structure just west of Franklin Street near the entrance to Washington Park, would include 55 units with floor-to-ceiling windows looking out onto Lake Michigan. The main level would be used for retail, a restaurant and parking, with living space on upper floors.
Another developer plans to turn the former Michigan City Library at Eighth and Spring streets into luxury apartments.
Another 200 apartments are planned for Carroll Avenue.
Hulse is working with developers and investors planning to spend about $300 million to build a hotel, condos and apartments downtown and citywide, along with senior housing.
Adding housing stock is important for the city. Just a few years ago, a consultant said 75% of the city’s homes were built before 1975, when lead paint was banned. A 2017 Reuters story identified a Michigan City census tract as being one of the highest for children with high lead levels in their blood.
The city began a program to address older homes with lead paint, but Mayor Duane Parry canceled it soon after taking office last year, Mack noted.
“Environmentally, we’ve got a lot of cleaning up to do,” he said.