WATCH NOW: Dozens gather to protest Franciscan Health Hammond downsizing

HAMMOND — Dozens of people, including city officials from Hammond and neighboring Illinois communities, gathered in front of the Hammond Police Department on Friday in protest of Franciscan Health hospital in Hammond downsizing.
Plans to cut operations at Franciscan Health Hammond, locally known as St. Margaret Hospital, were announced earlier this month, shrinking the facility from a 226-bed hospital to an eight-bed acute care hospital, emergency department and primary care location.
The downsizing would reduce the Hammond campus to 85,000 square feet from its current 800,000.
Franciscan Health said it is making the move because the century-old building is expensive to maintain and market forces have shifted.
Leaders from Hammond, Calumet City and Burnham agreed those eight beds aren't enough to support their communities.
"One thing that scares me is if this is the way America is headed, where are we going to be 10 to 20 years from now? The hospitals are only where the wealthy are, and if you're poor, too bad, no hospital?" Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said.
"The Catholic institution should lead the way. They got $3 billion in the bank. I think they can help make the tough decisions so that they make this work."
McDermott noted the cut in services would leave Hammond, Northwest Indiana's most populous city, without a hospital.
"We have clinics that can help you. We have an emergency room that's for profit on the south side of town; it's real small," McDermott said.
McDermott said he received an hour's notice before news about the downsizing broke, and Calumet City Mayor Thaddeus Jones said the city wasn't notified of the change in operations.
"We feel betrayed. They need to invest in here ... it's important in Hammond," Jones said. "So ... let's build it together."
