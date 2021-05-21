WATCH NOW: Dozens gather to protest Franciscan Health Hammond downsizing

HAMMOND — Dozens of people, including city officials from Hammond and neighboring Illinois communities, gathered in front of the Hammond Police Department on Friday in protest of Franciscan Health hospital in Hammond downsizing.

Plans to cut operations at Franciscan Health Hammond, locally known as St. Margaret Hospital, were announced earlier this month, shrinking the facility from a 226-bed hospital to an eight-bed acute care hospital, emergency department and primary care location.

The downsizing would reduce the Hammond campus to 85,000 square feet from its current 800,000.

Franciscan Health said it is making the move because the century-old building is expensive to maintain and market forces have shifted.

Leaders from Hammond, Calumet City and Burnham agreed those eight beds aren't enough to support their communities.

"One thing that scares me is if this is the way America is headed, where are we going to be 10 to 20 years from now? The hospitals are only where the wealthy are, and if you're poor, too bad, no hospital?" Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said.