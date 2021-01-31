WATCH NOW: Dyer mom of 8 fighting for answers after facing unexplained health issues

After seeing what her mother went through, and wanting to be there for her children, Green said she learned how to advocate for herself.

"Being in Indiana as a black woman trying to seek help for my health, I'm constantly fighting. I am more tired of fighting than I am (from) what I'm going through. But I don't have a choice. I have to keep fighting," Green said.

"I have to keep advocating for myself. I have to because I want to live. I want to live for my children. I want to be here to raise them, and I don't want it to be that I die because someone just didn't care enough, or my life wasn't worth enough."

Unexplained symptoms

Before moving back to the Region in September 2019, Green, her children and husband lived in Detroit, where Green was diagnosed with atypical mesothelial proliferation — an increase of cells in the mesothelium, which creates the lining of various body cavities — in February 2019 following her eighth pregnancy.

After an emergency C-section, Green's doctor said she wasn't sure what the diagnosis meant for Green, but decided to move forward with an aggressive treatment plan, given Green's mother died from spontaneous cancer.