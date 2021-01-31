WATCH NOW: Dyer mom of 8 fighting for answers after facing unexplained health issues

DYER — For nearly two years, Derrisa Green has been left with more questions than answers when it comes to her health.
The 39-year-old mother of eight, who resides in Dyer, has spent hours explaining her symptoms to doctors and specialists, hoping for a firm diagnosis.
After various appointments, abnormal scans and two diagnoses, Green was referred to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, where she is paying for her treatment on her own.
After arriving to the Mayo Clinic with $10,000 raised by a private donation and GoFundMe last week, however, Green now needs an additional $18,000 for appointments and tests.
In the days leading up to her visit to Mayo Clinic, Green told The Times of the "merry-go-round" she has been on when it comes to her health.
When she became a mother — Green's oldest child is 14, her youngest almost 2 — Green said it was important that she always be there for her kids, noting her mother died when she was 16.
"I never wanted my children to have to experience that," Green said, adding she went through a "very rough time" following her mother's death.
After seeing what her mother went through, and wanting to be there for her children, Green said she learned how to advocate for herself.
"Being in Indiana as a black woman trying to seek help for my health, I'm constantly fighting. I am more tired of fighting than I am (from) what I'm going through. But I don't have a choice. I have to keep fighting," Green said.
"I have to keep advocating for myself. I have to because I want to live. I want to live for my children. I want to be here to raise them, and I don't want it to be that I die because someone just didn't care enough, or my life wasn't worth enough."
Unexplained symptoms
Before moving back to the Region in September 2019, Green, her children and husband lived in Detroit, where Green was diagnosed with atypical mesothelial proliferation — an increase of cells in the mesothelium, which creates the lining of various body cavities — in February 2019 following her eighth pregnancy.
After an emergency C-section, Green's doctor said she wasn't sure what the diagnosis meant for Green, but decided to move forward with an aggressive treatment plan, given Green's mother died from spontaneous cancer.
The doctor suggested Green have a full hysterectomy to prevent the cells from developing into cancer or spreading, which was initially scheduled for April or May 2019, but without relatives in Detroit, Green said she had to postpone.
"She told me my recovery time was going to be six to eight weeks, that I wasn't going to be able to do anything," Green said, noting her husband was the only one working at the time. "Now, I had eight kids and one of them was an infant, and a premature infant at that."
Green postponed the hysterectomy two more times. After postponing for the second time, Green decided to move back to the Illinois/Indiana area to be close to relatives.
"I knew I had to have the surgeries. This is where our help was, and so we decided to move back," she said.
After moving back in September 2019, Green had to apply for medicaid in Indiana, which she didn't receive until December of that year, as Green and her family were staying with relatives until they could find a place of their own.
At the time, Green continued to deal with gastrointestinal issues that caused frequent, violent diarrhea. She developed a cough that wouldn't go away, body aches and headaches.
Right before the COVID-19 pandemic swept through the Region, Green had the hysterectomy in February 2020, during which her doctor also removed anything "suspicious," she said.
A few weeks later, Green had a checkup to go over the pathology report, which showed there wasn't cancer, but there were reactive mesothelial cells.
"I said, 'Well, what does that mean?' He (the doctor) said, 'Well, I don't have any answers for you. I can't tell you where these cells came from. I can't tell you if they even started in the reproductive system,'" Green said.
From there, the doctor suggested Green keep the results in the back of her mind and go back to her primary doctor.
About two months later, Green had another checkup following the surgery, during which a physician assistant suggested Green seek a second opinion and go to the Mayo Clinic.
Getting to Rochester
When in-patient services resumed, Green began to see a gastroenterologist, a doctor who treats diseases in the gastrointestinal tract and liver, according to the American College of Gastroenterology.
From there, Green tested positive for C. difficile — a bacterial infection that can cause inflammation of the colon — and had a colonoscopy, during which doctors discovered four polyps, or abnormal tissue growths, one of which was later determined to be precancerous.
"At this time I'm like, 'This is crazy.' Why is all of this stuff happening? Why isn't anybody putting this stuff together?" Green said.
After more appointments and tests and continuing to have diarrhea, shortness of breath, a cough, chest and colon pain, headaches and a rapid heartbeat, Green approached her primary care doctor, hoping he could put all of the pieces together.
In August, he told Green she had malignant mesothelioma of the peritoneal, a cancer that occurs in tissue in the abdomen, according to the Mayo Clinic.
A few weeks later, a cancer specialist told her she didn't have mesothelioma, and he had to prove the diagnosis.
"Needless to say, that was kind of like a bittersweet moment," Green said.
It was then her specialist said he had more questions than answers, Green said, noting at this point, the COVID-19 pandemic was well underway in the Region, leaving her husband without a job for eight months and prompting Green to start a homeschooling consulting business — Green homeschools her children.
The specialist suggested Green go to the Mayo Clinic.
After being denied for charitable care, Green was approved as a self-pay patient at the Mayo Clinic in December that required Green pay a preservice deposit of up to $10,000, which she received from a family friend and GoFundMe donors.
Green has been at Mayo Clinic since Monday. She was able to make the eight-hour trip with her husband, children and cousin using funds from GoFundMe and receiving free lodging from Cedar Valley Resort.
The Dyer resident has reapplied for charitable care, but if she isn't approved, or cannot raise $18,000 by Monday for additional tests ordered by doctors, she has to return home.
"They will refer me back to those same doctors that referred me to them (the Mayo Clinic) that had no answers," Green said, later noting she has received more information from physicians at the Mayo Clinic in four days than she has from other doctors in almost two years. "That's just not an option. I will be devastated if I have to come back, and I couldn't get the answers that I'm so close to getting."
To donate, visit gofund.me/e1df8398.
ICYMI: Here are the most-read stories from the past week
The most-read stories during the past week.
A woman told police she was parked at a gas pump when a man got out of a silver Audi and approached her.
PNC Bank is cutting 20 branches in seven states, including one in Indiana.
A man faces charges stemming from a brawl at The Commander Restaurant in Munster that was sparked by a food order compliant, court records said.
A 53-year-old man told police he was going inside his home when a man in a mask approached him with a gun and demanded his wallet.
The 25-year-old driver, who is from Crown Point, was driving with a blood alcohol level of 0.368, well over the legal limit of 0.08, Police Chief Pete Land said.
The structure is home to a first-floor barber shop and several apartments, according to the Whiting Fire Department.
Police said Troy Pearson, of Harvey, was in a group that tried to carjack someone at a Lansing gas station hours after they stole a car in Hammond.
The city has seen fewer homicides so far this year than the year before. In 2020, Gary police already had recorded eight homicides by Jan. 23.
Senate Bill 389 would delete all state regulations on wetlands in Indiana not subject to federal oversight, also known as isolated wetlands.
The South Bend Chocolate Company closed down The Chocolate Cafe in downtown Valparaiso as a result of the financial effects of the coronavirus pandemic. It had been a popular spot for sweets, confections and coffee for two decades.
According to the IHSAA's COVID-19 resource center, if a team is unable to play in the postseason because of a coronavirus-related issue, that game will be ruled as a no-contest and the opponent will advance.
U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon imposed a 12-year sentence Tuesday on 31-year-old Brian Kunze, a former history teacher at Wheeler High School who was terminated in May 2019.
ArcelorMittal workers eligible for trade adjustment benefits like income support payments and wage subsidies
Any displaced ArcelorMittal workers can get trade adjustment benefits, such as job training, income support and help with health care expenses.
Senate Bill 70, sponsored by state Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell, would eliminate the $3.7 million supplemental property tax levy collected by Lake County and distributed to public school corporations throughout the county.
The house was completely engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.
Arvell Greer, 28, whose address was not listed in court records, is accused of working with co-defendant Ronald W. Robinson, 33, of East Chicago, to rob and kill Michael Fromm, 53.
"Initial video of the unidentified female, Jane Doe 43, shown with a child was first seen and likely created in October of 2019," according to the FBI.
The judge described the shooting and beating death of Grill, 18, as "one of the worst I've ever seen" and said 19-year-old Lanham's execution-style shooting was "almost Mafioso."
Holcomb said the federal government will be providing an additional 13,000 doses a week, bringing the weekly total of first doses coming to Indiana to at least 90,000 in each of the next three weeks.
A video taken by the man's wife shows him suddenly plummeting into the ice.
Being too proud to ask for help, having anxiety or marital problems, and feeling needy or unwanted did not explain why the defendant groomed a troubled child and made her his sexual partner, the judge said.
"Scams such as these are common on the internet and difficult (if not impossible) to find the perpetrator since they often change cellphones frequently," police said.
Dairy Belle's newest location in Crown Point will feature a vintage soda fountain, a jukebox full of oldies, and Elvis records lining the walls.
A Northwest Indiana school district has been ordered to repay $751,907.53 in student tuition support state auditors claim was used to educate children school officials knew were residents of Illinois.
The Tri-Creek School Corp. board has granted its superintendent leave "due to the negative impact" recent allegations have had on his ability to lead following an internal Title IX investigation.
Louis Asher said he and his wife were asleep when shortly after midnight they were suddenly awakened up by a loud noise.
"It sounded like a tree fell on the house," Asher said.
After William B. Barclay was caught molesting a 4-year-old girl, a teenage girl visiting the same house near Crown Point came forward with additional allegations he had molested her when she was between the ages of 4 and 7, court records show.
A Valparaiso man found it hard to believe Friday that what started out as a fake Tweet he posted about his supposed involvement in the GameStop market rally wound up as the focus on an online story by the New York Post.
"The coach said, 'what happens in the wrestling room, stays in the wrestling room,'" according to the motion.
Lake County Sheriff's police and several other departments in the county have been conducting a blitz in response to recent crimes in the Region such as burglaries, carjackings and thefts.