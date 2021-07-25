WATCH NOW: Eaten or tossed, pierogi reign supreme

WHITING — How do you like your pierogi, eaten or tossed? On Sunday at Pierogi Fest, you had your choice.
The final day of the three-day festival featured the annual pierogi toss and pierogi eating contests, both of which nearly ended in a deadlock.
The competition included the presentation of the trophy for best pierogi of the festival. Of the 13 pierogi vendors at the fest, I Love Grill & Lemonade of Chicago topped Gosia’s Pierogies of Latrobe, Pennsylvania, for first place.
Justinia Haluch and Mike Salikowski accepted the trophy. Born in Poland, Haluch came to the U.S. in 2012, bringing her grandmother’s pierogi recipe. Haluch, whose sweet tooth favors strawberry and blueberry pierogi, said it all comes down to heart. “Everything we do is about heart,” she said.
While the awards ceremony was neat and clean, the same could not be said for the pierogi toss. Under the watchful eyes of the Rev. Andrew Summerson, pastor at nearby St. Mary Byzantine Church, 19 couples participated and got their hands greased multiples times to make catching even more challenging.
Under the rules, two people toss a pierog back and forth. Each time they make a good catch, they both take a big step back, while occasionally getting their hands re-greased. Also, contestants had to remain stationary; even a moving heel was reason for disqualification.
By the sixth round, only seven couples remained along the Oliver Street stage.
Katie Glynn, of Chicago, an early casualty, noted, “It was a fun time, very competitive. I had not done this before.”
By the eighth round, only two couples remained nearly at the street’s end, and when both teams dropped their pierog, a tie seemed imminent. However, one team admitted to moving a heel, which gave the title to brothers-in-law Benny Wright and Ken Doan, both of Portage. Doan is a former toss runner-up.
“We come regularly to the fest,” Wright said, attributing the win to “good hand-eye coordination.”
Among the couples to fall out early were Whiting residents Joyce and Terry Hoeckendorff.
“This was amazing,” said Terry, who talked her husband into doing it.
“I liked it. It was fun,” Terry noted.
Alex Cotton, of Indianapolis, was among the final six couples. This was his second time at the fest but his first time in the contest. “Awesome — a really great experience,” said Cotton, who said his partner underthrew him on their final toss.
The pierogi-eating contest resulted in a first-ever tie, leading to an eat-off. After deadlocking at 23 pierogi apiece, Michael Lugo, of Lansing, bested Joshua Urbanowski, of Chicago, eight pierogi to four.
“I’ve done other food challenges, like pizza and tacos,” said a physically fit Lugo, 27. “The key is small bites and a steady pace.”
Urbanowski also cited pacing himself, along with “not overdoing it and taking water.”
Fourteen people competed in the eating contest, a three-minute gastro-intestinal test of endurance. Each tray had five pierogi, and contestants only had one bottle of water. The tie-breaking period took one more minute.
Jacob Urbanowski, of Hobart, Joshua’s brother, downed 20 pierogi, one more than he did several years ago. “It’s just pacing yourself and taking water sips after a few bites,” he said, “You have to remember to chew, not just swallow.”
Winners from both contests received a Pierogi Fest T-shirt and toilet paper.
Afterward, Diana Del Rio, a volunteer who ran both events, commented, “We’ve never had a tie (in the eating contest), so that was pretty cool and amazing.”
Noting that the festival is essentially assembled by volunteers, Del Rio added, “I enjoy getting to meet the people. It’s great to see the festival back and people enjoying it.”
While last year’s cancellation was “pretty sad,” Del Rio said it was the right decision. “To see it back and be successful is awesome,” she said.