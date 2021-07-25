WATCH NOW: Eaten or tossed, pierogi reign supreme

WHITING — How do you like your pierogi, eaten or tossed? On Sunday at Pierogi Fest, you had your choice.

The final day of the three-day festival featured the annual pierogi toss and pierogi eating contests, both of which nearly ended in a deadlock.

The competition included the presentation of the trophy for best pierogi of the festival. Of the 13 pierogi vendors at the fest, I Love Grill & Lemonade of Chicago topped Gosia’s Pierogies of Latrobe, Pennsylvania, for first place.

Justinia Haluch and Mike Salikowski accepted the trophy. Born in Poland, Haluch came to the U.S. in 2012, bringing her grandmother’s pierogi recipe. Haluch, whose sweet tooth favors strawberry and blueberry pierogi, said it all comes down to heart. “Everything we do is about heart,” she said.

While the awards ceremony was neat and clean, the same could not be said for the pierogi toss. Under the watchful eyes of the Rev. Andrew Summerson, pastor at nearby St. Mary Byzantine Church, 19 couples participated and got their hands greased multiples times to make catching even more challenging.