WATCH NOW: EF-0 tornado confirmed to have touched Crown Point, Cedar Lake, meteorologists say

It has been determined a short-lived tornado traveled from unincorporated Cedar Lake into the north side of Crown Point on Friday night, meteorologists said after doing a survey of the damage Saturday.
The National Weather Service in Chicago confirmed this is the first December tornado in the Chicago metro area since reliable tornado records began in 1950.
The last December tornado in the NWS Chicago forecast area was recorded Dec. 4, 1973, and happened south of the Chicago metro area in Iroquois County, Illinois.
The tornado was rated as an EF-0, which indicates a weak tornado with 65 to 85 mph winds, said Matt Holiner, chief Midwest meteorologist for Lee Enterprises.
This tornado was recorded to have 75 to 85 mph peak winds, traveled 4.8 miles and had a width of 100 yards. It started at 10:05 p.m. Friday and ended at 10:10 p.m. in northwest Crown Point.
The fast-moving tornado caused tree damage and snapped limbs in its nearly five-mile path, Holiner said. One power pole was downed and there was scattered to moderate roof damage.
Power outages continue after a severe storm with high winds swept through Northwest Indiana on Friday night.
As of 7 p.m. Saturday 2,255 outages were reported in Northwest Indiana, according to the NIPSCO website. The most heavily affected communities include Michigan City, Valparaiso, LaPorte, Gary, Hammond, Lake Station and Crown Point.
On Saturday afternoon, the power company said crews were out in numbers performing repairs and assessing damage. Most of the outages should be restored by Sunday morning.
"Sustained winds and continued storm activity in Northern Indiana have caused damage from downed trees and power lines, resulting in elevated electric power outages," NIPSCO said in a statement.
The high winds persisting into Saturday afternoon caused some travel hazards. Around 8 a.m. a semitrailer rolled over in the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 at the 243.8 mile marker in Crown Point due to high winds, according to Crown Point Fire Rescue. The rollover blocked three lanes and crews had the area reopened by 9 a.m.
The driver had to extricated and was taken to Franciscan Health Crown Point in good condition, firefighters said.
A tornado warning and hazardous weather outlook were issued Friday night for Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton, Jasper and Cook counties. The tornado warning was issued at 10 p.m. and expired 10:30 p.m. Friday for Northwest Indiana.
No serious damage has been reported for the Region, outside of downed tree branches and utility wires and minor damages.
Holiner said northeast Arkansas into southwest Kentucky was hit with the brunt of tornado damage from this weather system. Several tornadoes have been reported so far across six states.
Central Illinois also had some recorded tornadoes. At least two people have died and many more injured after 100 feet of wall collapsed at an Amazon facility in Edwardsville, Illinois, which is just outside of St. Louis, NBC reported.
Indiana Task Force One has been deployed to aid those in Mayfield, Kentucky, where tornado damage has ravaged the community. More than 70 people have been reported dead in Kentucky as of Saturday afternoon.
The task force group includes Crown Point Fire Rescue Capt. Ryan Cusack and his search dog, Jake, who received deployment orders Saturday morning.
December tornadoes are not unheard of, but they are rare.
"Of all the months, December is the month we see the least amount of tornadoes historically," Holiner said. "There have been tornado outbreaks recorded before, but December is the least likely month for tornadoes. What makes this one significant, is this might be the deadliest December tornado outbreak with the death toll."
The high winds overnight Friday into the morning caused first responders throughout Northwest Indiana to mitigate hazards from falling tree branches, downed power lines and pooling water in the streets.
"Overall we got pretty lucky from a damage standpoint," Holiner said.
Following Saturday afternoon as the high winds die down, the rest of the weekend is expected to see mild weather with a warmer week ahead in the Region, Holiner said.