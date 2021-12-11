WATCH NOW: EF-0 tornado confirmed to have touched Crown Point, Cedar Lake, meteorologists say

Central Illinois also had some recorded tornadoes. At least two people have died and many more injured after 100 feet of wall collapsed at an Amazon facility in Edwardsville, Illinois, which is just outside of St. Louis, NBC reported.

Indiana Task Force One has been deployed to aid those in Mayfield, Kentucky, where tornado damage has ravaged the community. More than 70 people have been reported dead in Kentucky as of Saturday afternoon.

The task force group includes Crown Point Fire Rescue Capt. Ryan Cusack and his search dog, Jake, who received deployment orders Saturday morning.

December tornadoes are not unheard of, but they are rare.

"Of all the months, December is the month we see the least amount of tornadoes historically," Holiner said. "There have been tornado outbreaks recorded before, but December is the least likely month for tornadoes. What makes this one significant, is this might be the deadliest December tornado outbreak with the death toll."

The high winds overnight Friday into the morning caused first responders throughout Northwest Indiana to mitigate hazards from falling tree branches, downed power lines and pooling water in the streets.