WATCH NOW: Excessive heat warning in place; air quality concerns through week

An excessive heat risk has been declared for all of Northwest Indiana and Cook County, in addition to air-quality concerns.

A hazardous weather outlook was issued warning of dangerous heat and humidity that will persist from Tuesday to 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Peak heat temperatures can range from 100 to 105 degrees during this week's heat wave. Wednesday will also bring temperatures in the mid and upper 90s, with a slight cooldown Wednesday night.

"The humidity does look a little bit lower (Wednesday) and there will be a little more wind with gusts around 25 mph," Times Media Co. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner said. "Still, 'feels-like' temperatures will be around 102 degrees in the afternoon."

In addition, a chance of thunderstorms is possible Wednesday night with potential strong to severe weather.

An air quality action alert is currently in effect until midnight Wednesday due to ozone layers being at unhealthy levels for sensitive groups.

"While most won’t be impacted by these levels of ozone, those with heart and lung conditions in particular should try and spend the majority of the day indoors and not do anything strenuous if they do venture outside," Holiner said.

Individuals should take extra precautions if spending time in the heat by drinking plenty of fluids and taking shelter in air-conditioned or shaded areas when able to. Children and pets should not be left unattended in a vehicle under any circumstances.

Residents should check on elderly neighbors and exercise extra caution for those vulnerable to heat exhaustion and heat stroke, such as children. Those with pets should also limit their time outdoors and provide extra water and shade.

To lessen the effects of the heat, the Lake Station Park Department Pool at 2701 Ripley St. will be free to the public 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Residents must provide identification.

In Gary, there is a cooling center from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Ambridge Mann Pavilion at 2822 West Fourth Ave.

In Hammond, cooling centers are in operation 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Jean Shepherd Community Center at 3031 J.F. Mahoney Drive; the Lost Marsh Club House at 1001 129th St.; and the Hammond Civic Center at 5825 Sohl Ave.

In Whiting, the Whiting Public Library at 1735 Oliver Street and the Whiting YMCA at 1938 Clark Street are serving as a cooling centers.

In Valparaiso, the three cooling centers include the Valparaiso Family YMCA at 1201 Cumberland Crossing Drive; the Banta Senior Center at 605 Beech St.; and the Porter County Public Library at 103 Jefferson St.

Residents can look forward to a cooler weekend with the help a cool front blowing through in the middle of the week, Holiner said.

"This will push our temperatures back down to around 90 degrees for Thursday and drop the humidity, so no more heat advisories or warnings are expected," he said. "Temperatures will continue to drop into the weekend with very pleasant conditions expected by Saturday. Highs will only be in the upper 70s and dry."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.