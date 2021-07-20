WATCH NOW: Faith guides determined Dyer woman in cancer battle

More recently she has had the unconditional and constant support of her new husband, Caleb Fair, an IT consultant who works in Chicago.

They were married on April 5 after first meeting and getting to know each other on social media and through phone calls.

"We hit it off because we share the same values. We are both Christians and goal-oriented. We were both looking for something serious," Brittany Fair said.

Caleb Fair recalls having an emotional connection with his wife-to-be before they met in person. The spoke on the phone for hours.

"When I started talking to her I knew it was someone I could spend the rest of my life with," Caleb Fair said.

On their second date, Fair shared with him her health issues.

"She told me and I felt relieved she trusted me with her information. That was courageous," Caleb Fair said.

The couple, who live in Dyer, would like to have children and have even taken steps to hopefully make that happen with the assistance of a surrogate.

Fair has undergone egg retrieval toward that goal.

"Once we get past chemotherapy and my tumor is shrunk down," she said.