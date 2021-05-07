 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Fallen Indiana State Police personnel remembered during annual service
alert featured urgent

WATCH NOW: Fallen Indiana State Police personnel remembered during annual service

Indiana State Police 1st Sergeant Brian Schnick performs 'Taps' during ISP's annual memorial service.

LOWELL — Dozens of Indiana State Police officers stood at attention as the names of their fallen comrades were read Friday morning outside of the department’s Lowell Post.

“May they rest in peace and may (God’s) celestial light perpetually shine upon them,” Indiana State Police Chaplain Darren Washington said during the annual memorial program that commemorates those who have given their lives while serving the Indiana State Police Department.

Capt. Jeremy Kelly, commander of Area 1, said the strength of the department is the character of the men and women who serve on it.

“These are our brother officers and fellow employees who have passed on,” Kelly said. “When they departed this life that we still enjoy, they left memories of warm friendships and of loyalty and devotion to the service.”

He said the greatest tribute is recognizing them, and Kelly encouraged his fellow officers to remember how their fallen comrades served the department.

“They have set the pattern we must follow in the days and years to come,” Kelly said. “Thus, we who remain do reaffirm a pledge that we will continue to uphold the ideals and traditions for which they died.”

While remembering the fallen police, officers honored them through song by playing taps and “Amazing Grace.”

Lt. Terry Gose, commander of the Lowell Post, also was appreciative of the support received from the community during Friday’s service.

“It means a lot that you took time out of your lives, out of your busy day to pay homage to those who have given the ultimate sacrifice with us here today,” Gose said.

As the memorial program concluded, Washington prayed for those who continue to serve the Indiana State Police Department.

“I ask that (God’s) watchful eye remain on all Indiana State Police personnel and their colleagues within our community and jurisdiction,” he prayed.

