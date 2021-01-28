WATCH NOW: Family keeps slain toddler's memory alive in 13-year quest for justice

Tips from public sought

Dwight Taylor, of Concerned Citizens Against Violence, has stood alongside Donna Shaw each year, handing out flyers and talking to passersby about the case.

"What bothers me is a lot of people who live in the community don't even know about this," he said. "The world is just so sinful. It's just ridiculous."

Some people remember Josiah's homicide, but they're often surprised to learn the boy's killer has never been charged, Taylor said.

Josiah would have been 14 years old now.

"He deserved to grow up just like any other little boy," Taylor said.

Donna Shaw said her daughter spent a month in a hospital after the shooting, lost organs and still bears scars from her wounds.

"This has affected her in many ways," she said.

She will never understand how someone could shoot a defenseless child like Josiah, she said.

Josiah had a mini piano he enjoyed playing, and he could say his ABCs, she said.

"We would have liked to see him grow up, to see what kind of person he would have been," she said.