WATCH NOW: Family keeps slain toddler's memory alive in 13-year quest for justice

CROWN POINT — It's been 13 years since Donna Shaw last said goodbye to her only grandson, 13-month-old Josiah Shaw, before leaving for work.
Josiah wanted stay with her that day, she recalled, as she passed out flyers Thursday on the block in Gary where Josiah's mother — Shaw's daughter — was shot and wounded Jan. 28, 2008.
Josiah was found wounded a short distance away, in his mother's abandoned SUV. He died from gunshot wounds to the chin and pelvis.
"He was a joyful little baby," Shaw said. "He was full of laughter. He always had a smile on his face."
Donna Shaw and others have passed out fliers near East 21st Avenue and Virginia Street every year since her grandson's homicide, hoping someone will come forward with the information prosecutors need to file charges.
Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter said he opted not to attend this year's rally because of the coronavirus pandemic, but he has attended in years past.
"It's still an open case, and we have not forgotten Josiah Shaw," Carter said. "We are asking for anyone with any type of information to contact Gary police."
In the days after the crime, Gary police named the boy's father a person of interest in the case. Carter declined to comment on any persons of interest in the case.
Tips from public sought
Dwight Taylor, of Concerned Citizens Against Violence, has stood alongside Donna Shaw each year, handing out flyers and talking to passersby about the case.
"What bothers me is a lot of people who live in the community don't even know about this," he said. "The world is just so sinful. It's just ridiculous."
Some people remember Josiah's homicide, but they're often surprised to learn the boy's killer has never been charged, Taylor said.
Josiah would have been 14 years old now.
"He deserved to grow up just like any other little boy," Taylor said.
Donna Shaw said her daughter spent a month in a hospital after the shooting, lost organs and still bears scars from her wounds.
"This has affected her in many ways," she said.
She will never understand how someone could shoot a defenseless child like Josiah, she said.
Josiah had a mini piano he enjoyed playing, and he could say his ABCs, she said.
"We would have liked to see him grow up, to see what kind of person he would have been," she said.
He might have played sports, or taken up music, she said.
"We were never given a chance to see that," Shaw said.
Shaw said she continues to call for justice for her grandson every year, because she wants to show that people care.
"We have to continue to stand. We have to continue to be Christ-like," she said. "There's no reason for people to be suffering on this Earth. We are all our brother's keeper."
Someone knows something about her grandson's homicide, she said.
It's those who choose to speak up who can effect positive change in the community, she said.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.