WATCH NOW: Family of Gary man fatally shot by police pleads for information during protest

City of Gary spokesman Michael Gonzalez said Thursday Price has returned to work on desk duty.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Department conducted a third-party investigation into Cunningham’s shooting death and has turned its findings over to the Lake County prosecutor’s office. A spokesman for the prosecutor’s office said no determination was made yet about whether the shooting was justified, because the office is still waiting on reports and has been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Fox said she sometimes thinks about how to tell her 2-year-old son what happened to his father and cries.

“He asks about his dad a lot,” she said, adding that she relied on Cunningham’s support in raising their child.

Jessica Cunningham accused police of ignoring the family’s demands and said they wanted justice.

“If the police killed your son and didn’t give you answers, how would you feel?” she said.

Several drivers stopped to deliver water to the protesters, and passers-by and people visiting the shopping area across Fifth Avenue honked and chanted in support.