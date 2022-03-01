Watch Now: Fans of paczki flock to local bakery ahead of Fat Tuesday

LANSING — Loretta Wroblewski moved from Lansing to New Lenox this year, but there's still something that draws her back: the paczki at Calumet Bakery.

"She missed the bakery so much," Charlotte Wroblewski, Loretta's sister and fellow New Lenox resident, said Monday afternoon while they waited in line for the fluffy pastries that were flying off the shelves in the run-up to Fat Tuesday.

"I always come here and get cakes and pastries, pies, everything," Loretta Wroblewski said. "It's hard to find good bakeries. There aren't too many around."

But Calumet Bakery, which opened on Chicago's South Side in 1935, is still going strong. Now owned by Kerry Moore, grandson of the founder, Calumet is temporarily down to one location in Lansing.

A Whiting location closed early in the pandemic, and Moore decided to consolidate operations to locations in Lansing and Chicago's South Deering neighborhood. The latter is undergoing renovations but will reopen, Moore said.

"We're working on it, but the people that have been over there are working here to fill in the void here," Moore said. "We're slowly fixing it up, but right now I'm trying to concentrate on this place."

Meanwhile, there is a steady stream of customers coming to the bakery on Torrence Avenue. While some like Loretta Wroblewski have been coming in for years, others such as LaShonda Gant, of Calumet City, are first-timers drawn in by word of mouth.

"It was recommended by someone at work, so I am supplying them for my team for breakfast in the morning," Gant said. "I used to have a customer bring me some every year. ... I knew what they are, but I didn't understand the big hype about it till I walked in and (thought), 'Oh my God, what is happening?'"

Gant likes the variety of paczki — Calumet Bakery lists 23 different versions on its menu board for $1.50 or $1.85 each, ranging from strawberry, raspberry and lemon to custard and chocolate mousse.

Like other businesses — especially those on the Illinois side of the border that operated under greater pandemic restrictions than their Indiana counterparts — Calumet Bakery has faced challenges the past two years.

But with COVID metrics improving and most Illinois mask mandates expiring Monday, Moore is upbeat about the future.

"We were pretty fortunate because we were one of the essential businesses," he said. "But this year should be better because people are, I think, itching to get out and just get back to normal."

Moore has seen his costs rise. Illinois' minimum wage rose from $11 to $12 on Jan. 1 and ongoing supply-chain issues make it hard to budget expenses and set prices.

"The big thing is the fluctuating commodity prices," Moore said. "And you're paying people more ... and you're raising your prices. But you don't want to outprice yourself, either. But definitely the profit's way down."

Despite having fewer locations from the pre-pandemic days, Moore is still hoping to maintain the paczki sales volume. The goal is around 24,000.

"I'm hoping we're going to make that," Moore said. "But now I only have one store; used to have three stores. We're going to see how fast we can get people in and out."

Though it's 87 years old, Calumet Bakery is keeping up with the times. Customers can order in advance by phone for pickup, walk in or go online via Shopify to satisfy their cravings for cream cheese or apricot paczki.

The best part of this paczki season from Moore's perspective might be the pleasant weather forecast for Fat Tuesday: a high of 47 degrees with no precipitation.

"Last year we had a major snowstorm," he said. "It was a disaster. For 30-some years, I've been like, 'One of these days, man, we're going to get a snowstorm on paczki day.'

"First time it was an all-day thing and we got whacked."

But on Monday, there was nothing but blue skies and mild temperatures and customers filled the parking lot, then came in and took a number while figuring out what flavor of paczki to take home.

"It's nice to see people getting back to normal," Moore said. "I think that's what we want. So hopefully we're all celebrating."

And it's not a Fat Tuesday celebration without paczki. Take it from the Wroblewski sisters and everyone else who stopped by Calumet Bakery on Monday.

