WATCH NOW: Father pleads for Kyrin Carter's safe return; possible leads in search yield no results

HAMMOND — As police followed up on leads Wednesday in the search for Kyrin Carter, the 12-year-old boy who went missing over the weekend from a local hotel, his father pleaded for his safe return.

"At this point, I feel my son has been taken and I need to know the next steps to get my son back," Leslie Carter said Wednesday. "We've walked this whole area. They've been out here with drones, helicopters, dogs. There's been over 2,000 people out here. He didn't just vanish. It's been over five days."

Hammond police spent Wednesday searching the banks of the Little Calumet River starting at 5 a.m., with assistance from several local agencies and many volunteer searchers, said Lt. Steve Kellogg.

"If he's not found today, tomorrow will be more of the same," Kellogg said.

Leslie Carter said he believes there is no way his son could have been in the area without coming out for food or water.

“Somebody has my son,” he said. “We need to get him back. If you have him, please send him home.”

Kellogg said that police have found no evidence of an abduction but that authorities are investigating every possibility. The Little Calumet River in Hammond is the continuing focus for daily searches.