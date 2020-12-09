WATCH NOW: Fire spreads through part of Cedar Lake neighborhood; family’s home destroyed

CEDAR LAKE — A family’s home has been destroyed in a fire that broke out early Tuesday and spread to neighboring structures and vehicles.

At 2:57 a.m. Tuesday first responders were called to a house fire in the area of Morse Street and West 143rd Place, said Cedar Lake Fire Chief Todd Wilkening.

When firefighters arrived, they found a house and a garage on fire. Initially, it was reported that people were stuck inside the house and firefighters thoroughly searched the burning building but found no residents. It was later learned the family had already gotten outside safely and no one was injured.

As the blaze grew, firefighters from several surrounding communities arrived to assist Cedar Lake crews and a total of 35 firefighters worked at the scene, Wilkening said.

The fire spread to a garage south of the home and five vehicles parked nearby. Two neighbors’ houses were also damaged by the flames.

First responders were on scene until around 6 a.m. and the cause of the fire was still under investigation.