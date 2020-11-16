 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Firefighters battle scrapyard blaze for 11 hours
breaking urgent

WATCH NOW: Firefighters battle scrapyard blaze for 11 hours

{{featured_button_text}}

GARY — Firefighters spent nearly 11 hours Monday battling a large industrial fire near the intersection of Fourth Avenue and Bigger Street in Gary.

Gary firefighters initially responded at 4:57 a.m. to S&S Sales and Services where approximately 100 vehicles caught fire in a lot, Gary Fire Chief Sean O'Donnell said.

Gary police responded to assist with traffic control, according to a police department news release.

In addition to the vehicles, a large number of tires at the facility, 3651 W. Fourth Ave., caught fire, according to Deputy Fire Chief Mark Jones.

"Tires burn a long time and it takes copious amounts of water and foam to put out tires," Jones said. "They can burn."

No injuries were reported and no buildings caught fire, according to Gary fire officials.

The Gary Fire Department received mutual aid from Lake Ridge, Griffith and others. 

The origin and nature of the fire were not immediately known. Details will be released as they become available, police said. 

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

North Lake County Reporter

Lauren covers North Lake County government, breaking news, crime and environmental issues for The Times. She holds a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting from UIS. Contact her at lauren.cross@nwi.com or 219-933-3206.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Firefighters hours into battling scrapyard blaze

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts