WATCH NOW: Firefighters battle scrapyard blaze for 11 hours

GARY — Firefighters spent nearly 11 hours Monday battling a large industrial fire near the intersection of Fourth Avenue and Bigger Street in Gary.
Gary firefighters initially responded at 4:57 a.m. to S&S Sales and Services where approximately 100 vehicles caught fire in a lot, Gary Fire Chief Sean O'Donnell said.
Gary police responded to assist with traffic control, according to a police department news release.
In addition to the vehicles, a large number of tires at the facility, 3651 W. Fourth Ave., caught fire, according to Deputy Fire Chief Mark Jones.
"Tires burn a long time and it takes copious amounts of water and foam to put out tires," Jones said. "They can burn."
No injuries were reported and no buildings caught fire, according to Gary fire officials.
The Gary Fire Department received mutual aid from Lake Ridge, Griffith and others.
The origin and nature of the fire were not immediately known. Details will be released as they become available, police said.
