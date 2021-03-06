WATCH NOW: Firefighters from multiple communities contain Merrillville house blaze

MERRILLVILLE — Firefighters were met with heavy smoke at a house after a residential fire was called out Saturday afternoon.

Around 4:30 p.m. firefighters were called to the 6300 block of Harrison Street for a house fire, said Merrillville Fire Department Deputy Chief Jim Lilley.

Multiple agencies arrived to assist Merrillville firefighters including Hobart, Griffith and Lake Ridge fire departments.

Crews navigated through heavy smoke coming from the attic area and found flames in the interior of the home. They were able to quickly prevent the spread of the fire and had it extinguished within 15 minutes.

No injuries were reported, firefighters said.

The cause is being investigated and the damage is still being assessed, Lilley said. The home will not be a total loss, he said.

