WATCH NOW: Firefighters hours into battling scrapyard blaze

GARY — Police are asking the public to avoid the area as firefighters are now in their fourth hour battling a large industrial fire at Fourth Avenue and Better Street.

Gary firefighters responded at 4:57 a.m. to the 3600 block of West Fourth Avenue. Gary police responded to assist with traffic control, according to a police department news release.

According to reports from the scene, the fire location was S&S Sales and Services in Gary.

About 100 vehicles caught fire in a lot, Gary Fire Chief Sean O'Donnell said.

No injuries have been reported at this time, and no buildings are on fire, he said.

The Gary Fire Department has called for mutual aid, including Lake Ridge and Griffith and others.

The origin and nature of the fire were not immediately known. Details will be released as they become available, police said.

