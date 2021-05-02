WATCH NOW: Firefighters reeling from more than a dozen 'suspicious' fires in Gary

Firefighters try to control a blaze in the 2500 block of Washington Street Saturday night in Gary.
Firefighters douse the flames of a structure fire in the 500 block of Tompkins Street Saturday night in Gary.
A firefighter works to control a blaze in the 2500 block of Washington Street Saturday night in Gary.
Flames rip through a structure in the 800 block of Pennsylvania Street Saturday night in Gary.
Smoldering remains of trees and a home are seen in the 500 block of Tompkins Street Saturday night in Gary.
Fire rips through a structure in the 2500 block of Washington Street Saturday night in Gary.
Multiple 'suspicious' fires were fought by Gary and aiding crews overnight throughout the city, officials said. Most of the structures were believed to be abandoned buildings. Video shows crews fighting flames near the 2500 block of Washington Street.
Gary firefighters, with the aid of several other departments, fought multiple structure fires overnight throughout the city.
The influx of fires started approximately at 10:45 p.m. Saturday, Gary Fire Deputy Chief Mark Jones said.
Crews battled fires in spots including the 2500 block of Washington Street, the 5700 block of Fifth Avenue and the 800 block of Pennsylvania Street, a Times photographer at the scenes reported.
Most of the structures were believed to be abandoned buildings and the fires were of a suspicious nature, Jones said.
Jones estimated over a dozen structures caught fire but reports have not been generated on all the damage.
Gallery: Firefighters battle several overnight Gary fires
WATCH NOW: Fire crews battle overnight blazes in Gary
Multiple fires burn overnight in Gary
Jeff Dildine, The Times
Firefighters work a scene Saturday night in the 800 block of Pennsylvania Street in Gary.
Jeff Dildine, The Times
Authorities block off a scene in the 2500 block of Washington Street in Gary Saturday night as a fire rips through a home.
Jeff Dildine, The Times
Jeff Dildine, The Times
Jeff Dildine, The Times
Fire crews work a scene Saturday night in the 800 block of Pennsylvania Street in Gary.
Jeff Dildine, The Times
Jeff Dildine, The Times
Firefighters douse a structure fire Saturday night in the 500 block of Tompkins Street in Gary.
Jeff Dildine, The Times
Flames shoot through a roof of a structure fire in the 2500 block of Washington Street Saturday night in Gary.
Jeff Dildine, The Times
Multiple firefighters work to control a blaze in the 500 block of Tompkins Street Saturday night in Gary.
Jeff Dildine, The Times
Fire crews work to put out a blaze in the 500 block of Tompkins Street Saturday night in Gary.
Jeff Dildine, The Times
A ladder unit illuminates the area in the 800 block of Pennsylvania Street Saturday night as firefighters work to control a blaze in Gary.
Jeff Dildine, The Times
Firefighters fight a blaze in the 2500 block of Washington Street Saturday night in Gary.
Jeff Dildine, The Times
Firefighters work to control a blaze in the 500 block of Tompkins Street Saturday night in Gary.
Jeff Dildine, The Times
Jeff Dildine, The Times
Flames create a glow during a structure fire in the 800 block of Pennsylvania Street on Saturday in Gary.
Jeff Dildine, The Times
Flames burn on the ground in the 500 block of Tompkins Street Saturday night in Gary.
Jeff Dildine, The Times
Jeff Dildine, The Times
Jeff Dildine, The Times
Fire trucks block off an area on Tompkins Street as they battle a blaze Saturday night in Gary.
Jeff Dildine, The Times
Fire crews work a scene in the 800 block of Pennsylvania Street Saturday night in Gary.
Jeff Dildine, The Times
Firefighters strike a blaze near Fifth Avenue and Tompkins Street Saturday night in Gary.
Jeff Dildine, The Times
Flames burn through a roof of a structure in the 2500 block of Washington Street overnight in Gary.
Jeff Dildine, The Times
A fire burns through a structure near 5th Avenue and Tompkins street Saturday night in Gary.
Jeff Dildine, The Times
