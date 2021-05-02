WATCH NOW: Firefighters reeling from more than a dozen 'suspicious' fires in Gary

Gary firefighters, with the aid of several other departments, fought multiple structure fires overnight throughout the city.

The influx of fires started approximately at 10:45 p.m. Saturday, Gary Fire Deputy Chief Mark Jones said.

Crews battled fires in spots including the 2500 block of Washington Street, the 5700 block of Fifth Avenue and the 800 block of Pennsylvania Street, a Times photographer at the scenes reported.

Most of the structures were believed to be abandoned buildings and the fires were of a suspicious nature, Jones said.

Jones estimated over a dozen structures caught fire but reports have not been generated on all the damage.

