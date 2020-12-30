Watch Now: Flames engulf semi on I-65 causing temporary lane closure

DEMOTTE — A semitrailer erupted into flames on northbound lanes of Interstate 65 Wednesday afternoon, causing temporary closures in the area.

Around 1 p.m. first responders were called to a large vehicle fire on I-65 near the 230-mile marker exit in Demotte, said Indiana State Police Cpl. Eric Rot.

The semi became fully engulfed in flames and crews responded to extinguish the fire. Some of the northbound lanes around the semi were temporarily closed for about four hours and reopened later Wednesday afternoon.

Rot said there were no injuries and the driver made it out safely.

In addition, Indiana State Police cautioned drivers to be aware of slick conditions on the interstates from the afternoon into the night. During the fire, troopers also responded to multiple minor crashes involving slide-offs and collisions, Rot said.

