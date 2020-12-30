Watch Now: Flames engulf semi on I-65 causing temporary lane closure

 Skip to main content
Around 1 p.m. Wednesday first responders were called to a large vehicle fire on I-65 near the 230 exit in Demotte. 

 Provided by Daren Padgett

DEMOTTE — A semitrailer erupted into flames on northbound lanes of Interstate 65 Wednesday afternoon, causing temporary closures in the area. 

Around 1 p.m. first responders were called to a large vehicle fire on I-65 near the 230-mile marker exit in Demotte, said Indiana State Police Cpl. Eric Rot. 

The semi became fully engulfed in flames and crews responded to extinguish the fire. Some of the northbound lanes around the semi were temporarily closed for about four hours and reopened later Wednesday afternoon. 

Rot said there were no injuries and the driver made it out safely. 

In addition, Indiana State Police cautioned drivers to be aware of slick conditions on the interstates from the afternoon into the night.  During the fire, troopers also responded to multiple minor crashes involving slide-offs and collisions, Rot said. 

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

