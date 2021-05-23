WATCH NOW: Focus remains on river in search for missing 12-year-old boy

HAMMOND — About a dozen people stood watch Sunday afternoon on a berm along the Little Calumet River, near a hotel where a 12-year-old boy was last seen more than a week ago.
Kyrin Carter, who has autism, was last seen about 12:30 p.m. May 15 at the Best Western at 3830 179th St., Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg said.
Hundreds of volunteers and more than 25 police agencies have assisted during the past week with a search for Carter.
Drones, helicopters and boats have been deployed, with the focus mainly on the river that runs behind the hotel. Divers searched the Little Calumet River Friday night and Saturday morning, but Carter remains missing.
Indiana Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police used a boat equipped with sonar again Sunday, searching the Little Calumet River from Oxbow Park in Hammond to just east of the hotel, Officer Terri Millefoglie said.
The river level in the area of the Best Western was about 11 feet Sunday, she said.
The river level has been decreasing, which created some challenges getting a boat on and off a ramp, Millefoglie said.
Hammond police were conducting regular checks of the river Sunday, Kellogg said.
Maria Arnold walked in the area of the river with her Papillon dog Phillip. It was her second trip to help with search efforts since Friday.
Arnold, of Highland, said she messaged the Hammond Police Department to ask how to help after learning of Carter's disappearance and received a response that any help would be appreciated, she said.
Police told to be safe and that "every little bit helps," she said.
"There's autism in my family," she said. "It's an issue that's close to my heart."
Police have received numerous messages like Arnold's asking how to help, and the response is the same, Kellogg said.
Searchers should always travel in groups and avoid getting too close to the river, because of steep drop-offs. Grassy and swampy areas also can be treacherous along the river, police said.
Millefoglie said she saw two volunteers on kayaks Sunday, and a third was putting his boat in the water as she and her officers were leaving.
A man with an ATV was helping search on land along the river, and others were walking a nearby bike trail.
Anyone who thinks they have spotted Carter is asked to call immediately call 911.