WATCH NOW: Focus remains on river in search for missing 12-year-old boy

HAMMOND — About a dozen people stood watch Sunday afternoon on a berm along the Little Calumet River, near a hotel where a 12-year-old boy was last seen more than a week ago.

Kyrin Carter, who has autism, was last seen about 12:30 p.m. May 15 at the Best Western at 3830 179th St., Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg said.

Hundreds of volunteers and more than 25 police agencies have assisted during the past week with a search for Carter.

Drones, helicopters and boats have been deployed, with the focus mainly on the river that runs behind the hotel. Divers searched the Little Calumet River Friday night and Saturday morning, but Carter remains missing.

Indiana Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police used a boat equipped with sonar again Sunday, searching the Little Calumet River from Oxbow Park in Hammond to just east of the hotel, Officer Terri Millefoglie said.

The river level in the area of the Best Western was about 11 feet Sunday, she said.

The river level has been decreasing, which created some challenges getting a boat on and off a ramp, Millefoglie said.

Hammond police were conducting regular checks of the river Sunday, Kellogg said.