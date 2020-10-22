WATCH NOW: Freed Gary boxer Charles 'Duke' Tanner reunites with son after 16 years in prison

“I also plan on getting in the ring one more time,” Tanner said.

While imprisoned, Tanner said he developed a relationship with God and has grown a lot from being part of the prison’s Life Connection Program.

“One of the things the judge said after he gave me the life sentence was, ‘You need to go into a program and build a relationship with your son,’” Tanner said. “I thought, ‘How am I going to do that? You just gave me two life sentences.’ But I got into the program and kept on it. It’s for people who are going to be re-entering society and people looked at me like, ‘Why are you here? You aren’t getting out.’ But I believed. I kept going.”

The latest round of clemencies comes less than two weeks before Election Day and as Trump has been hammering Democrat Joe Biden over his tough-on-crime record during his time in the U.S. Senate. Biden, as head of the Senate Judiciary Committee, helped shepherd the 1994 crime bill that many criminal justice experts say contributed to harsh sentences and mass incarceration of black people.