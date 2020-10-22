WATCH NOW: Freed Gary boxer Charles 'Duke' Tanner reunites with son after 16 years in prison

WASHINGTON — After being granted clemency, former Gary professional boxer Charles "Duke" Tanner rushed to embrace his son, who was only 2 years old when Tanner was imprisoned.
After 16 years, two months and 21 days of incarceration, Tanner held his son tight in the Philadelphia International Airport after years apart. Now that he is a free man, Tanner he has many plans for the future — including getting back in the ring.
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump granted clemency to Tanner and four other people convicted of committing drug and financial crimes. Tanner said he learned the news Wednesday morning, when he was called into the prison office.
“They said, ‘Hey, you’re going home today,’” Tanner said. "President Trump signed clemency for you and you have to get out of here.’ I broke down praying right there in that office.”
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Wednesday in a statement that Trump was granting the clemencies "in light of the decisions these individuals have made following their convictions to improve their lives and the lives of others while incarcerated."
Tanner had served 16 years of a 30-year prison sentence for his part in a drug conspiracy. Tanner, who initially faced a life sentence, took part in educational courses and completed hundreds of hours of educational programming.
He was also part of an 18-month reentry program that requires recommendation from staff and approval from the Warden for participation. Tanner was an undefeated light heavyweight boxer who had been in a televised fight on ESPN at the time of his arrest.
“Twenty years ago I fought at Trump Casino and now I have been given clemency by President Trump and I am very thankful to him and his administration,” Tanner said.
As of Thursday afternoon, Indiana District 3 State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, was driving Tanner from Philadelphia, where he was released from prison, to Indianapolis.
“We started with a case that was highly over-sentenced, to the sentence being commuted to being granted clemency to freedom,” Melton said. “I was there every step of the way.”
Tanner said he plans to initially stay in Indianapolis to be close to his son, who is a freshman in college and studying business. The Gary native said he has not seen the last of his boxing days — he plans to make a return to the ring.
“I got a huge blessing and I plan to use that to help bless others,” Tanner said. “I want to show true redemption and start being a positive part of the community I once was a part of destroying.”
Tanner plans to return to Gary and create a boxing program for youth that will also center around mentorship and life skills.
“I also plan on getting in the ring one more time,” Tanner said.
While imprisoned, Tanner said he developed a relationship with God and has grown a lot from being part of the prison’s Life Connection Program.
“One of the things the judge said after he gave me the life sentence was, ‘You need to go into a program and build a relationship with your son,’” Tanner said. “I thought, ‘How am I going to do that? You just gave me two life sentences.’ But I got into the program and kept on it. It’s for people who are going to be re-entering society and people looked at me like, ‘Why are you here? You aren’t getting out.’ But I believed. I kept going.”
The latest round of clemencies comes less than two weeks before Election Day and as Trump has been hammering Democrat Joe Biden over his tough-on-crime record during his time in the U.S. Senate. Biden, as head of the Senate Judiciary Committee, helped shepherd the 1994 crime bill that many criminal justice experts say contributed to harsh sentences and mass incarceration of black people.
Trump has granted pardons to 27 people and clemency to 16 others since taking office. Former President Barack Obama, whom Biden served as vice president, granted pardons to 22 people and clemency to one person during his first term in office, according Justice Department data.
Prison reform advocate and Trump ally Alice Johnson, in an interview, said that she spoke to White House officials about all five of the individuals cases and others whose clemency she's backing during a White House visit last month.
"I'm extremely thankful these clemencies were granted," said Johnson, a black woman whose life sentence for a nonviolent drug offense was commuted in 2018 by Trump. The president was lobbied to act on Johnson's case by celebrity Kim Kardashian West. "To see this dream realized, I can't even describe it."
Johnson, who praised Trump as a compassionate leader during the Republican National Convention, received a full pardon from Trump in August and has been advocating for clemency for several men and women she said "have served their time and have learned from their mistakes."
The White House declined to comment on Johnson's lobbying on behalf of those who were granted clemency.
Among those receiving clemency:
— Lenora Logan, who spent about 20 years in prison for her role in a cocaine conspiracy. During her time in prison, Logan served as a suicide watch companion, a nursing assistant for fellow prisoners in hospice care, and a leader of the praise and worship team. She was also credited with coming to the aid of a Bureau of Prisons nurse who was under assault by an unstable inmate, according to the White House.
— Rashella Reed, a former Atlanta Public Schools teacher, who spent six years in prison for wire fraud and money laundering, for taking part in a public benefits fraud scheme. Reed used her teaching background to tutor inmates and advance children's programs while incarcerated.
— John Bolen, a small business owner who used his boat to transport cocaine from the Bahamas to Florida, was more than 13 years into a sentence of life imprisonment. The White House said Bolen was described by Bureau of Prison officials as a "model inmate." He completed more than 1,300 hours of educational programming and vocational training, multiple re-entry programs, and has served as a suicide companion and a mental health companion.
— Curtis McDonald, 70, was a co-conspirator of Johnson's in a Memphis drug ring. McDonald was about 24 years into a life prison sentence for drug trafficking and money laundering. McDonald maintained employment during his time incarcerated, and completed several education courses. McDonald has also served in the Mentors for Life program.
"He made a mistake, a bad mistake like I did, but it should not be a life sentence," Johnson tweeted earlier this month about McDonald's case.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
