WATCH NOW: Gary fire chief calls allegations of racism 'baseless'

GARY — City officials are standing by the fire chief in response to what the Gary mayor dubbed a "rash of ugly, negative postings and whispering in our firehouses" that have challenged the chief's character.

On Monday via a 10-minute online video, Mayor Jerome Prince addressed what the city called a divisive social media campaign against Gary Fire Department Chief Sean O'Donnell, who is white.

Prince called for an end to the disparaging innuendo he said has been spread in recent months by some Gary fire employees and other residents, including some sitting in positions of authority within the city, which has a majority black population.

"For those of you in the Gary Fire Department, or related to the department, who are spreading vicious rumors and lies, enough is enough," Prince said in the video. "You are harming the morale and the rank-and-file of the department and its leadership. You are creating divisions that can harm each other and the residents we are sworn to serve. You are also feeding into the disease so many of us decry these days, and that is racism."

The video comes amid a growing national reckoning on issues of racial injustice within divisions of law enforcement and communities of color, though city officials were hesitant to link the two.