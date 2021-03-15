WATCH NOW: Gary native Freddie Gibbs shrugs off Grammy loss to rap legend Nas

Gary native Freddie Gibbs had a good-natured reaction to missing out on the Grammy Award for Best Rap Album to the rap legend Nas, the recent Festival of the Lakes headliner who was nominated 14 times before finally winning Best Rap Album for "King's Disease."

Gibbs, who often goes by Gangsta Gibbs, posted an Instagram video of himself decked out in a pink suit at a Grammy watch party.

"Everybody, I've got an announcement. Hey, hey, hey, hey, listen," he tells the crowd. "I may have lost today, but I'm undefeated in court."

Gibbs, who grew up as Fredrick Tipton near 17th Avenue and Virginia Street on Gary’s east side, got his first Grammy Award nomination for best rap album for "Alfredo," a collaboration with hip-hop producer The Alchemist that was released last year. It featured guest verses from high-profile rappers like Rick Ross and Tyler, the Creator.

Many publications like Complex, The New Yorker and The New York Times ranked the Godfather-themed "Alfredo" as one of the top records of the year. Pitchfork gave it an 8 out of 10, which is an extremely high score for the notoriously picky publication.