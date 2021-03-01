WATCH NOW: 'Grand' updates revealed at historic Lake County Courthouse in Crown Point

The Grand wanted to transform the space into a "beautiful, but generic venue" to suit anyone looking to use the ballroom, he said.

"Our goal is not just weddings. Weddings are what this place is, but this is going to be a multi-use facility," he said.

Events coordinator Stacey Papamihalakis noted ceiling fans were updated, a couple of new lighting fixtures were added. The entrance into the bar was expanded.

The bar also saw renovations itself, with updated plumbing, an expanded bar, a new wine rack and shelving. A lounge area soon will be created for the bar, Papamihalakis added.

Also completed includes a transformed storage room, which is now a groom suite, Papamihalakis said, adding the suite and the bar lounge will be furnished in the coming weeks.

Updates to come

Though the ballroom just underwent a transformation, there are more courthouse projects in the works, Pappas said.

A new ramen restaurant, led by Pappas, is set to open in the lower level of the courthouse in the coming months, and a mobile food truck and kitchen are set to be complete in May to take The Grand/Provecho on the road, Pappas said.