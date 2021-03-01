WATCH NOW: 'Grand' updates revealed at historic Lake County Courthouse in Crown Point

CROWN POINT — She's a Grand Old Lady, indeed.
But now, she has a modern twist.
After taking the helm of the historic Lake County Courthouse last year, Chris Pappas and his team at The Grand have been busy.
Over the summer, Pappas, owner of Provecho, announced plans for The Grand, an "exclusive and premier catering and events company in the heart of downtown Crown Point," according to its Facebook page.
After hosting its first bridal fair in August and hosting events throughout the remainder of 2020, The Grand closed its doors for a few weeks to "enhance and restore some of the old classics that were here inside of the Maki Ballroom," Pappas told The Times during a tour of the renovations.
Renovations were complete within four weeks, he said.
"It's been pretty crazy because in our industry with weddings and events going on, you only have a certain amount of downtime per year, and we only have that amount of time to get things done," Pappas said.
The original floor was exposed and refinished. Walls were painted a milky white. Existing light fixtures were restored and repaired, Pappas said.
The Grand wanted to transform the space into a "beautiful, but generic venue" to suit anyone looking to use the ballroom, he said.
"Our goal is not just weddings. Weddings are what this place is, but this is going to be a multi-use facility," he said.
Events coordinator Stacey Papamihalakis noted ceiling fans were updated, a couple of new lighting fixtures were added. The entrance into the bar was expanded.
The bar also saw renovations itself, with updated plumbing, an expanded bar, a new wine rack and shelving. A lounge area soon will be created for the bar, Papamihalakis added.
Also completed includes a transformed storage room, which is now a groom suite, Papamihalakis said, adding the suite and the bar lounge will be furnished in the coming weeks.
Updates to come
Though the ballroom just underwent a transformation, there are more courthouse projects in the works, Pappas said.
A new ramen restaurant, led by Pappas, is set to open in the lower level of the courthouse in the coming months, and a mobile food truck and kitchen are set to be complete in May to take The Grand/Provecho on the road, Pappas said.
On the third floor of the courthouse, a bridal suite is under construction, which also is eyeing a spring completion, according to Papamihalakis and Pappas.
The old assessor's room, next to the future bridal suite, also is getting a face-lift, which includes restoring the original maple flooring and installing brass chandeliers original to the Maki Ballroom.
The historic courtroom, similar to the Maki Ballroom, will have its carpet removed and the floors beneath refinished and fixed-up seating.
Pappas added he hopes the historic courtroom will become an event venue for comedy shows, presentations and the like.
The idea is to transform the historic spaces into a "one-stop shop" for events, Pappas told The Times.
"The whole goal is to bring life back into this space," Pappas said.
"Not only are we providing a service, and obviously we're in business, but it's also to bring life and some traffic to everybody here. ... The store owners downstairs, they're excited to have a restaurant back inside. They're just excited to just have somebody having day-to-day operations and bring a little life back to the day to day here — the entire courthouse."
To schedule an event consultation, or a venue tour, call 219-310-4067.