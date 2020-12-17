WATCH NOW: Group gathers in Porter County to protest COVID restrictions; officials ask for continued compliance

VALPARAISO — Protesters gathered Thursday in front of the Porter County Health Department evening to voice their grievances with local and state officials regarding continued coronavirus mitigation restrictions.
County officials responded that the mandates are justified by the pandemic’s effects in the community.
Daniel Hudak, event organizer, said the goal of the demonstration was to organize an act of civil disobedience by defying the Porter County Health Department’s mandate that requires the permission of health department officials for events of 25 or more people. Hudak said he estimated there were a little over 60 people at the event.
The group gathered at 4 p.m. and stayed outside of the Porter County Health Department in Valparaiso until 5:30 p.m. The Porter County Citizens for Living Liberty is a nonprofit organization that is affiliated with the event.
Demonstrators displayed signs that said, “No Masks," "Freedom to Assemble” and carried “Don’t Tread on Me” flags. Multiple speakers took to a microphone to address the group, airing grievances about what they called governmental overstep relating to the pandemic.
“The main message is that the government overreach laid out in the orders by the governor and the Porter County Health Department is decimating our small businesses and infringing on the rights, liberties, and freedoms of the citizens of Indiana,” Hudak said.
Addressing the crowd at the start of the rally, Hudak condemned the mandates issued by local and state officials since the pandemic’s beginning.
“As we know the governor has unilaterally made choices for the citizens of Indiana through his endless executive orders and now Dr. Maria Stamp, of the Porter County Health Department, has chosen to do the same,” Hudak said to the attendees. “First, Governor Holcomb told us who was and who wasn’t essential and now Dr. Stamp is unilaterally telling us we need a permit from the health department to gather for any reason for groups over 25, as well as hurting the local business with requirements that are taking money from their pockets.”
On Dec. 4, more restrictions in Porter County were issued due to an increase of COVID-19 cases within the community. In addition to limiting the amount of people at gatherings, the order mandates the use of masks, restricts business hours and puts a 50% capacity cap on establishments such as retail and fitness facilities.
Local authorities were notified of the planned gathering and police reported that they saw no more than 25 people in attendance, said Valparaiso police Capt. Joe Hall. He said there were no issues or complaints that warranted a police response relating to the event.
In response to the protest, Porter County Public Health Officer Dr. Maria Stamp said the death toll and number of hospitalizations justify the restrictions in place.
“Since Nov. 1, we have lost over 95 lives and the number of hospitalizations continue to range between 30 and 40 every day,” Stamp said. “As Porter County public health officer, I have an obligation to take measures that protect the lives and health of our citizens, consistent with Indiana law and the governor’s executive orders.”
Porter County Commissioner Laura Blaney said she supports the efforts of Holcomb and Stamp to mitigate the effects of the pandemic.
“The goal has been and continues to be a healthy community where the healthcare system is not overwhelmed, schools are open and confident consumers are visiting our businesses,” Blaney said.
Stamp said the mandates are not permanent and will be lifted once data indicates a light at the end of the tunnel.
“I understand that these restrictions are difficult on everyone, but they beginning to work” Stamp said. “We are starting to see some downward trends in new cases and positivity rates. If we all work together and continue along this path for the next few weeks, I am hopeful we can start to dial back the restrictions as may be appropriate.”
