WATCH NOW: Group gathers in Porter County to protest COVID restrictions; officials ask for continued compliance

Addressing the crowd at the start of the rally, Hudak condemned the mandates issued by local and state officials since the pandemic’s beginning.

“As we know the governor has unilaterally made choices for the citizens of Indiana through his endless executive orders and now Dr. Maria Stamp, of the Porter County Health Department, has chosen to do the same,” Hudak said to the attendees. “First, Governor Holcomb told us who was and who wasn’t essential and now Dr. Stamp is unilaterally telling us we need a permit from the health department to gather for any reason for groups over 25, as well as hurting the local business with requirements that are taking money from their pockets.”

On Dec. 4, more restrictions in Porter County were issued due to an increase of COVID-19 cases within the community. In addition to limiting the amount of people at gatherings, the order mandates the use of masks, restricts business hours and puts a 50% capacity cap on establishments such as retail and fitness facilities.

Local authorities were notified of the planned gathering and police reported that they saw no more than 25 people in attendance, said Valparaiso police Capt. Joe Hall. He said there were no issues or complaints that warranted a police response relating to the event.