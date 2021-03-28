WATCH NOW: Hammond city leaders hopeful for a brighter 2021

Fox said all of 18th Street's locations will have expanded patio dining options and already have touchless hand-washing sink stations outside.

"Hope is the key word. For us, at least, we are focusing on putting in some major improvements to all our patios, making them more user- and pet-friendly," Fox said.

Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott said Fox's distillery was one of the very first in the the country to convert their operations to produce hand sanitizer early on in the pandemic when everyone was in short supply.

He said he hopes customers from all over remember that when it's time to return the favor.

"They stepped up," McDermott said.

McDermott said he thinks Hammond is poised for a brighter 2021 thanks to the small businesses that held on, the larger developers on the horizon, and the demand for market-rate housing in the city — especially from former Illinois residents.

"We're in a position where we can be a little picky, and we have multiple developers interested in the same piece of property," he said. "We're at the point where we can say no to a business."

At the same time, McDermott said he's ready to see this pandemic over and developers scrambling to invest again.