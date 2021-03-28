WATCH NOW: Hammond city leaders hopeful for a brighter 2021

HAMMOND — Anne Anderson, economic development director for the city, said federal COVID-19 relief dollars may have been the difference between some local small businesses staying open or shutting their doors indefinitely.
"When we got notice of the shutdown almost a year ago, our minds in economic development went immediately to small businesses and I knew my phone would start ringing off the hook," Anderson said, recalling the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020. "We were worried most about the small, mom-and-pop businesses."
She and her team got to work and quickly developed from the ground up a "Small Business Resiliency Program" that was rolled out by the end of the spring 2020, with a focus on small independent businesses that could show their finances were impacted by the pandemic, she said.
Federal CARES Act dollars strictly designated for community development could be used to support small businesses after the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development softened its guidelines due to the crisis, Anderson said.
In the first round, the city of Hammond awarded $200,000 in financial assistance, or up to $10,000 each to dozens of businesses to help with rent, utilities, salaries and more.
"The program, it got us out there, talking to small businesses, and we saw where they were hurting and how we could help," Anderson said.
Despite the pandemic, a few restaurants opened their doors in Hammond for the first time, including a new Dairy Queen in north Hammond and a Culver's near Cabela's.
Frankie's Philly Steak, 7530 Calumet Ave.; Chela's Birria Tacos, 1449 Indy Blvd.; Restaurant Tarscscos, 6257 Hohman Ave.; and Castilli's Philly Steak Wings Tacos, 5851 Calumet Ave., also opened their doors, Anderson said.
Hammond dine-in restaurants that once got along fine relying on their small, loyal customers, word-of-mouth reviews and newspaper advertising were now faced with fiscal uncertainty due to being limited to takeout or delivery.
Those without a social media or internet presence or online order options had to quickly change their tune, according to Drew Fox, the owner of 18th Street Brewery in Hammond, Gary and Indianapolis.
"After the shock of the state closing in (March 2020), the following week, I had IT professionals on the phone and we had an ordering site online and running within 24 hours," Fox said. "It was a key driver in keeping some of our staff employed and keeping the lights on at that point. It was a huge investment for us, but something we never thought about before."
Now, it's become an explosive trend, and curbside pickup through online ordering is almost expected, Fox said.
Hopefully, business owners will be better off for it when the economy returns to a new normal, he added.
Fox said all of 18th Street's locations will have expanded patio dining options and already have touchless hand-washing sink stations outside.
"Hope is the key word. For us, at least, we are focusing on putting in some major improvements to all our patios, making them more user- and pet-friendly," Fox said.
Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott said Fox's distillery was one of the very first in the the country to convert their operations to produce hand sanitizer early on in the pandemic when everyone was in short supply.
He said he hopes customers from all over remember that when it's time to return the favor.
"They stepped up," McDermott said.
McDermott said he thinks Hammond is poised for a brighter 2021 thanks to the small businesses that held on, the larger developers on the horizon, and the demand for market-rate housing in the city — especially from former Illinois residents.
"We're in a position where we can be a little picky, and we have multiple developers interested in the same piece of property," he said. "We're at the point where we can say no to a business."
At the same time, McDermott said he's ready to see this pandemic over and developers scrambling to invest again.
Health and economic experts have predicted the U.S. could experience a roaring '20s rebound similar to what happened after 1918 Spanish flu pandemic.
"Hammond was doing really well in the '20s. Gary was in its heyday," McDermott said. "Honestly, I feel like we're on the other side of this."