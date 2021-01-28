WATCH NOW: Hammond girl battling leukemia receives 'overwhelming' support following diagnosis

HAMMOND — It started with a headache.
For most of her life, Ariyana Alaimo hadn't complained about ailments and didn't often fall ill.
So when the then-9-year-old complained of a headache during a family vacation in Florida in 2019, her mom, Anna Alaimo was concerned.
At the end of September, Ariyana began to complain of left leg and left arm weakness, and the pain worsened, preventing Ariyana from walking up stairs to her bedroom and bringing her to tears.
Days later, the fourth grader was diagnosed with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia — four days before her 10th birthday.
Now, the Northwest Indiana community has rallied around Ariyana, who is now 11, by donating to a GoFundMe created by Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. to benefit Ariyana and her family.
McDermott told The Times he normally shaves his head every year for St. Baldrick's Foundation, but chose to directly support the Alaimo family this year through the crowdfunding site.
"We chose Ariyana's family to try to help offset the devastating expenses that they're experiencing, and to try to help them get through the last 15 months, which has been tragic for that family," McDermott said.
In less than 24 hours, the GoFundMe had raised more than $7,000.
"This is not just a Hammond thing, which is wonderful, because we're a community. When I say that I'm talking about the Region," McDermott said. "We're a community, and when one of us is hurting, we rally well."
"Hopefully, this helps her family out and hopefully she battles this disease and comes out on the other end healthy. That's what we're all hoping for because she's a wonderful young lady," he added.
On Friday morning, McDermott will have his head shaved by Ariyana after surpassing his initial fundraising goal of $10,000. As of Wednesday night, the GoFundMe had raised $12,272.
A sudden diagnosis
In the days leading up to her diagnosis, Ariyana was still playing sports, which is why Anna didn't think much of it when Ariyana began to complain of body aches, as Ariyana had recently became a cheerleader for the Hessville Vipers, cheering five times a week. She also had practice twice a week for Girls on the Run, a nonprofit organization that empowers 8- to 13-year-old girls through lessons and running.
Anna thought her daughter had overextended herself, or maybe pulled a muscle.
Ariyana had been active her whole life, Anna Alaimo noted, adding Ariyana began ballet classes at 4 years old and enjoyed hip-hop ballet and gymnastics.
As Ariyana's pain persisted, however, Anna took her to the doctor, where Ariyana was tested for mono, strep and the flu. Everything was negative, but the doctor sent her to the hospital to have lab work done.
In October 2019, Ariyana's labs came back abnormal, and the doctor requested the labs be repeated.
After the second round of labs, the doctor told Anna to take Ariyana to Comer Children's Hospital in Chicago.
Doctors there ordered a CAT scan and began checking for signs of a stroke.
Anna and her husband, Jason, were waiting for their daughter's labs to come back when they were given the news by an emergency room doctor: Ariyana had leukemia.
"I looked at him, and I'm like, 'No, you have the wrong patient. My daughter is Ariyana Alaimo,'" Anna said, crying.
Anna recalls asking the doctor, "What do we do? How do I tell my 9-year-old that she has cancer?"
With her first surgery and chemotherapy treatment hours away, the couple used a Netflix show, "Alexa & Katie," which follows the story of Alexa, who has cancer, and Katie, her best friend, to deliver the news.
"We just were like, 'Honey, you have cancer. You have leukemia.' ... Even though she watched the show, she didn't know exactly what cancer was," Anna said. "The only thing she took from that conversation was — she had long, curly hair. ... She looked at me and her eyes turned red, and she started crying, and all she could say was, 'So my hair is going to fall out?'"
From there, Ariyana began treatment. She's had anywhere from 20 to 30 lumbar punctures, where fluid is withdrawn from the spine and tested, and the spine is then injected with chemo, Anna said.
Ariyana, now a fifth grader at Harder Elementary School in Hammond, celebrated her 10th birthday, Mother's Day and Fourth of July in the hospital, and has experienced various side effects, including hair loss, loss of appetite, body aches and extreme vomiting.
This year, the American Cancer Society estimates new cancer cases will be diagnosed in 10,500 children ages 0 to 14 and 5,090 teens ages 15 to 19.
Continuing treatment
Now, Ariyana is in maintenance, which lasts about 18 months. She's expected to complete treatment in December 2021.
She receives chemotherapy at home every day, and a second dose every Wednesday. Ariyana goes to Comer Children's Hospital every week, and every 12 weeks has her spinal fluid tested and chemo injected into her spine.
High bilirubin levels — which may indicate liver problems — have required Ariyana to pause her chemo various times, Anna said, later noting her daughter had her gallbladder removed three days after her 11th birthday in October 2020 after doctors discovered a stone more than half the size of the organ.
Though her gallbladder has been removed, her bilirubin levels rose again around Christmas, putting Ariyana on another chemo hold.
So far, Ariyana has been able to continue her chemotherapy since the beginning of 2021, taking half in the morning and half in the evening.
Surrounded by a collection of Funko Pop! vinyl figures, Ariyana told The Times via Zoom in the beginning, her diagnosis scared her.
"After a while, I did get used to it. I got used to all the lumbar punctures and everything," Ariyana said.
Though she has gotten used to her treatment, her diagnosis hasn't been easy.
"The first time I lost my hair, I was scared, and I was nervous. I would get up every day and there'd be like chunks of hair on my pillow. And when I'd lay on the couch or sit on the couch, there'd be hair on the couch from me," she said.
When she was ready, Ariyana had her head shaved by her dad, and she shaved her dad's head.
"I started wearing scarves and hats because my head would get cold, and I didn't like the way the wig felt, so I started wearing scarves and beanies," she said. "One day, I said, 'I don't care what other people think. I don't care if they don't like it.' I stopped wearing scarves and beanies."
'Keep fighting'
The 11-year-old has taken to painting and making crafts, since she hasn't been able to run, dance or cheer.
Currently, she's making a four-level dollhouse for her Barbie dolls, which she plans on modeling after the hospital she goes to. The first floor will be the cafeteria, the second will have a child life specialist and music and earth therapy, the third floor will have rooms for children and the fourth floor will be for babies, Ariyana said, noting she has collected Barbie dolls since she was about 2.
"It's been hard. I miss doing cheerleading and Girls on the Run, but painting is a lot of fun," Ariyana said, holding up a canvas she painted for her dad, Jason, over the summer.
The preteen rides horses in the summer as a part of her equestrian therapy, which she began five years ago after her younger brother, Jason Jr., died at 1 1/2 months old following complications from open heart surgery.
"Before that, she rode horses every now and then, but she's been doing this for a while now," Jason, her father, said. "She's been more into it now in the past few years with her going through leukemia."
"It really helped me focus on stuff and get my mind off everything that's happened," Ariyana said of the therapy. "I got to bond with the pigs, the goats, the chickens, the bunnies, and especially the horses."
Right now, Ariyana's favorite colors are light pink, light purple and light blue. After she finishes e-learning for the day, she likes to play games on her phone, including Roblox, Minecraft and Among Us, where she prefers to be the impostor.
Since being diagnosed, Ariyana has kept fighting, noting she has been inspired by athletes such as Anthony Rizzo and Roman Reigns and wants others in her situation "to be strong and keep fighting and never give up."
In addition to the GoFundMe started by McDermott, the family also has received help from others, including the East Chicago Police Department, where Jason is a sergeant.
"It's overwhelming to a point. I can't believe so many people are so caring," Jason said, taking a few seconds to pause. "It's really unexpected. What we went through five years ago, and then now what we're going through again, and people are still helping us out and want to be there for us. (We're) so, so, so appreciative and grateful for everybody."
East Chicago Deputy Police Chief Jose Rivera said the department plans to again sell police badges in honor of Ariyana, with sales to begin as soon as next week.
"When we found out, it was hard on us, because we knew what he already went through with his son," Rivera said, noting the department began selling the patches for Ariyana right after she was diagnosed in 2019. "We reached out to the chief and our patrol commander, and we said, 'We have to do something,' because he already suffered financially from his little boy passing away."
Scott Miller, superintendent for the School City of Hammond, said seeing the community rally around Ariyana is heartwarming.
"We really do try to be sensitive to the needs of our families and the kids because we're in it with them," Miller said, noting the Hammond mayor's office reached out to him, asking if there were children battling illnesses that needed to be blessed.
To donate to the GoFundMe, visit www.gofundme.com/f/mayor-toms-cut-4-ariyana-alaimo.