WATCH NOW: Hammond girl battling leukemia receives 'overwhelming' support following diagnosis

As Ariyana's pain persisted, however, Anna took her to the doctor, where Ariyana was tested for mono, strep and the flu. Everything was negative, but the doctor sent her to the hospital to have lab work done.

In October 2019, Ariyana's labs came back abnormal, and the doctor requested the labs be repeated.

After the second round of labs, the doctor told Anna to take Ariyana to Comer Children's Hospital in Chicago.

Doctors there ordered a CAT scan and began checking for signs of a stroke.

Anna and her husband, Jason, were waiting for their daughter's labs to come back when they were given the news by an emergency room doctor: Ariyana had leukemia.

"I looked at him, and I'm like, 'No, you have the wrong patient. My daughter is Ariyana Alaimo,'" Anna said, crying.

Anna recalls asking the doctor, "What do we do? How do I tell my 9-year-old that she has cancer?"

With her first surgery and chemotherapy treatment hours away, the couple used a Netflix show, "Alexa & Katie," which follows the story of Alexa, who has cancer, and Katie, her best friend, to deliver the news.