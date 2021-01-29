WATCH NOW: Hammond mayor shaves his head in honor of young leukemia patient

"Don't be nervous Ariyana, because if you're nervous, my haircut's going to turn out wrong," McDermott joked.

Wearing two masks, Ariyana geared up to cut McDermott's hair, and didn't waste time, taking the first swipe with confidence. Before shaving his head entirely, Ariyana gave McDermott a mohawk.

"That is so cool. I've never had a mohawk until today," McDermott said after looking in the mirror. "Ariyana, I've never had a mohawk until today. That's the best mohawk that I've ever had in my life."

After nine minutes, Ariyana clicked off the clippers and gave the now-bald McDermott a cup, which included an orange bracelet and an orange East Chicago Police Department badge. Leukemia awareness is represented by the color orange, Ariyana's dad, Jason, is an East Chicago police sergeant.

"You're so sweet," McDermott said, noting his orange shirt is to honor Ariyana. "It's great to see a wonderful young lady that we love so much, and the whole city rallied around. Thank you so much, Ariyana. We're with you, hon."

Before the livestream ended, Ariyana took a moment to speak to those tuning in.

"I want to thank God for giving me strength and courage," she said.