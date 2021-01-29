WATCH NOW: Hammond mayor shaves his head in honor of young leukemia patient

HAMMOND — On Friday morning, Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. sat down in his office to receive his first haircut in months.
The longtime mayor chatted with others in the room, while 11-year-old Ariyana Alaimo, of Hammond, took a pair of trimmers to his once-full head of hair.
Ariyana, a fifth-grader at Harding Elementary School in Hammond, was diagnosed with leukemia more than a year ago, and McDermott chose to raise funds for Ariyana and her family this year, instead of shaving his mane for St. Baldrick's Foundation.
On Monday, McDermott created a GoFundMe for the family, with an original goal of raising $10,000. As of Friday morning, the crowdfunding site had raised $17,254, in addition to $3,000 McDermott gave the family in person.
"We went to the community and raised $20,000 over the last week, which is amazing. I want to thank everybody so much," McDermott said via Facebook Live. "I promised if we hit $10,000, I would shave my head, and we hit $10,000 almost within a day."
Before sitting down to have his hair cut, McDermott said: "I'm getting a haircut from a rock star," and then offered the preteen a bit of advice:
"Don't be nervous Ariyana, because if you're nervous, my haircut's going to turn out wrong," McDermott joked.
Wearing two masks, Ariyana geared up to cut McDermott's hair, and didn't waste time, taking the first swipe with confidence. Before shaving his head entirely, Ariyana gave McDermott a mohawk.
"That is so cool. I've never had a mohawk until today," McDermott said after looking in the mirror. "Ariyana, I've never had a mohawk until today. That's the best mohawk that I've ever had in my life."
After nine minutes, Ariyana clicked off the clippers and gave the now-bald McDermott a cup, which included an orange bracelet and an orange East Chicago Police Department badge. Leukemia awareness is represented by the color orange, Ariyana's dad, Jason, is an East Chicago police sergeant.
"You're so sweet," McDermott said, noting his orange shirt is to honor Ariyana. "It's great to see a wonderful young lady that we love so much, and the whole city rallied around. Thank you so much, Ariyana. We're with you, hon."
Before the livestream ended, Ariyana took a moment to speak to those tuning in.
"I want to thank God for giving me strength and courage," she said.
The preteen also thanked her family, teachers, her class, her friends and everyone for being there for her.
Ariyana was diagnosed with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia in October 2019 — four days before her 10th birthday.
Ariyana is in maintenance, which lasts about 18 months, and is expected to complete treatment in December 2021.
She receives chemotherapy at home every day, and a second dose every Wednesday. Ariyana goes to Comer Children's Hospital every week, and every 12 weeks has her spinal fluid tested and chemo injected into her spine.
To donate to the GoFundMe, visit www.gofundme.com/f/mayor-toms-cut-4-ariyana-alaimo.