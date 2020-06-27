WATCH NOW: Has Hammond official resigned in wake of OWI body cam video?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND — The city's mayor says longtime Hammond public official Michael Opinker resigned his paid position on the Hammond Water Board Saturday morning amid the public disclosure of a police body camera video in Opinker's pending drunken driving case.

But Opinker's criminal defense attorney told The Times Saturday evening that his client has not and will not resign the seat.

Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said Saturday that Opinker tendered his water board resignation earlier that morning.

The mayor also said city officials are reviewing any impact the drunken driving case may have on Opinker's employment as the Hammond Fire Department's assistant chief of inspections.

"I thank Mike Opinker for voluntarily resigning his board position with the Hammond Water Department," McDermott told The Times Saturday morning. "I will seek an appointee to fill his position who can focus, without distraction, on what is in the best interests of the Hammond Water Co., as well as its employees and the residents of the city of Hammond."

But at about 8:20 p.m. Saturday, Opinker's attorney, George Galanos, said his client did nothing wrong and will not resign the water board post.