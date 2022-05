WATCH NOW: Hazardous weather outlook issued with limited hail risk, damaging winds, meteorologists say

Thunderstorms could bring up to nickel-sized hail and gusty winds Friday night, the National Weather Service said.

Starting around 7 p.m., thunderstorms will gradually develop behind a cold front and continue overnight, with showers into Saturday morning. The hazardous weather outlook affects all Northwest Indiana counties and Cook County.

The NWS warned of a hail risk of hail between the size of a pea to a nickel, though a few storms could produce hail large enough to dent cars and siding.

Soaking downpours could also bring the risk of flooding in localized areas. Gusty winds up to 45 mph could also cause some damages and possible power outages.

Saturday will be rainy from the morning to afternoon with a high of 62 degrees, with potential continuing showers in the evening and overcast skies. Sunday's high is predicted to also be 62 degrees with a low chance of rain and partly cloudy skies.

