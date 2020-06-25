WATCH NOW+: 'He was treated like an animal,' sister of Jamal Williams calls for justice in wake of brother's death

In his final few weeks on earth, Williams called his sister late at night with ideas for how to fix the world. The recent violent deaths of fellow African Americans hung heavy on him, she said.

“My brother came to the hospital for treatment and safety,” Imani Williams said. “Instead, he was treated like an animal.”

She said it was not just a malpractice issue but a civil rights issue.

"If Jamal was a white man he would have been sedated upon arrival," she said. "His behaviors would have been met with proper de-escalation tactics."

Family and friends shared memories at a vigil following the march.

"I know Jamal all his life. One thing I could say about Jamal is I never saw him angry," said longtime family friend Charmine Dade, whom he called "Auntie." "He always had a smile on his face. ... This was a young man that was raised in a Christian environment. He was trained to do the right thing. He was good young man. He did not deserve what happened to him."

His father, Eric Williams, also teared up while giving a speech, saying his son was afraid at the hospital and had been fearful after the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia, as he also liked to go jogging in the morning.