WATCH NOW: Heavy snowfall continues to batter Region, blanketing roads

Through Tuesday morning, Indiana State Police had responded to several disabled vehicles and more than 40 crashes, but none were severe, said Sgt. Glen Fifield with ISP's Lowell District.

"For the snow that we've received, all things considered, the interstates are in decent shape," Fifield said, adding, "They're snow covered, but they are passable when you are traveling at a reduced speed."

Crews with INDOT had been out all night, Fifield said. As of 5:35 a.m., about 128 trucks were dispatched across all of Northwest Indiana.

Fifield commended INDOT's response overnight and into Tuesday morning, especially in dealing with the unpredictable impacts of lake effect snow, Fifield said.

"They have really been hitting it hard, and they deserve a lot of credit for the effort that they've been putting out," he said.

Those who must travel are urged to slow down, plan for extra travel time and add ample distance between their car and those in front of them in order to avoid crashing, Fifield said.

Anyone who becomes stuck or stranded on a major highway should stay inside their vehicle with their seat belt buckled and call 911 until assistance arrives. This helps prevent what are called "secondary crashes," Fifield said.