WATCH NOW: Here’s how the Crown Point courthouse clock springs forward for daylight saving time

The clock that Crown Pointers see as they drive or walk by the Grand Old Lady is 142 years old, Darnell said, pointing out the original care instructions that still hang near the clock, which looks like a “tractor contraption,” Laninga noted.

"The cool thing about this is that it's actually the original clock that was in there. It has been converted to electric, however, this was the one that actually ran the original courthouse clock,” said Laninga, whose dad, Jack Laninga, helped convert the clock to electric.

Back in the 1800s, the clock had to be wound every week, Laninga said.

The only time Darnell has to wind the clock now is for daylight saving time. In the spring, the process is relatively simple and takes 60 turns of a dial. Each dial turn is one minute, Darnell said.

In the fall, changing back to standard time is a bit more involved, as Darnell has to turn the dial 660 times, and someone has to stand on the street with a walkie talkie or phone and relay the time to Darnell.