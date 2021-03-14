WATCH NOW: Here’s how the Crown Point courthouse clock springs forward for daylight saving time

CROWN POINT — Twice a year, Tom Darnell climbs three sets of stairs, and a ladder, to the historic Lake County Courthouse’s centuries-old clock, to manipulate time.
On a clear day, you can see the Chicago skyline from the tower.
While he’s not Father Time year-round, Darnell, maintenance man at the Grand Old Lady, helps fast forward, and then rewind, time for daylight saving time.
This year, daylight saving time runs from today, when clocks "spring forward" an hour until Nov. 7, when it ends and clocks "fall back" an hour to standard time.
The ritual advances clocks to extend daylight hours during the summer, and also is known as summer time, according to Britannica.
However, state and federal legislators for years have been considering keeping daylight saving time year-round. U.S. senators reintroduced a bipartisan bill this week to make the change permanent, according to reporting from The Washington Post and The New York Times.
Only time will tell if our clocks will “fall back” in November.
Springing forward
As he made the trek to the clock tower on Friday, a trip he has made dozens of times, Darnell was joined by an in-house horology expert, Heidi Laninga, who owns Heidi’s House of Clock Repair in the courthouse.
Laninga has been a professional horologist for 13 years, but the craft spans four generations in her family, who immigrated to the United States from Holland.
This was the first time in four years Laninga made her way to the clock tower. Usually, she’s called in for help when something is broken.
"It is time to change the clocks. We are going to set the clocks an hour ahead just a little bit early,” Laninga said.
"We noticed that the north face wasn't moving. There is actually a cracked hand bushing that moves the hour hand that we have figured out as of today, and we should be able to fix within the next couple of days.”
Added Darnell: "Which would be really cool because it's been a couple of years that (it) has not been working. The whole north face froze one year, right around Thanksgiving. It rained and iced and then it snowed and literally the entire north face got covered in snow and ice. So as the hands were trying to move, it wasn't letting it move."
A ritual as old as time
The clock that Crown Pointers see as they drive or walk by the Grand Old Lady is 142 years old, Darnell said, pointing out the original care instructions that still hang near the clock, which looks like a “tractor contraption,” Laninga noted.
"The cool thing about this is that it's actually the original clock that was in there. It has been converted to electric, however, this was the one that actually ran the original courthouse clock,” said Laninga, whose dad, Jack Laninga, helped convert the clock to electric.
Back in the 1800s, the clock had to be wound every week, Laninga said.
The only time Darnell has to wind the clock now is for daylight saving time. In the spring, the process is relatively simple and takes 60 turns of a dial. Each dial turn is one minute, Darnell said.
In the fall, changing back to standard time is a bit more involved, as Darnell has to turn the dial 660 times, and someone has to stand on the street with a walkie talkie or phone and relay the time to Darnell.
Before Laninga and Darnell began changing the clocks Friday, Laninga went on the roof to check the time on the clock before the minute hand on each face was wound forward. After 37 seconds, the deed was done, and Darnell walked around to each of the four clock faces to ensure the times were the same.
“Every side was off by a couple minutes,” Darnell said to Laninga.
Three of the faces will remain off by a couple of minutes, as Darnell and Laninga need to repair the north face, which will happen in the coming days. At that time, they will disconnect each face and set them to the same time, Laninga said.
For now, the west face of the clock will display the right time.