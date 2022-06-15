WATCH NOW: High temps to continue with weekend cool-down; overnight storms possible

The heat wave continues in Northwest Indiana and Cook County with a welcomed cool-down at the end of the week. To alleviate residents' suffering amidst high temps, Region communities have offered cooling centers and even free pool time.

A hazardous weather outlook was issued warning of dangerous heat and humidity that persisted from Tuesday until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Meteorologists predict an overnight thunderstorm that is forming across eastern Iowa will move toward northwestern Illinois, with the potential to sweep across Northwest Indiana around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Winds could get up to 65 mph with the potential to cause damage to structures, trees and outdoor objects, with a limited tornado risk west of Interstate 39. The U.S. Coast Guard advised individuals to stay out of Lake Michigan as the storms are set to move east across the lake Wednesday evening into Thursday.

“We urge all mariners to exercise extreme caution and prudence throughout the duration of this storm,” said U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Donald Montoro, commander of Sector Lake Michigan. “Only go out on the water if absolutely necessary. Always wear your life jacket, ensure you have a working marine radio tuned to channel 16 and that you tell a family member or friend where and when you will be on the water.”

Peak heat index temperatures ranged from 100 to 110 degrees during this week's heat wave. Wednesday brought temperatures with a heat index of up to 107 degrees; however Thursday will see temperatures in the low 90s.

An air quality action alert was in effect until midnight Wednesday due to ozone layers being at unhealthy levels for sensitive groups.

"While most won’t be impacted by these levels of ozone, those with heart and lung conditions in particular should try and spend the majority of the day indoors and not do anything strenuous if they do venture outside," Times Media Co. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner said.

Individuals should take extra precautions if spending time in the heat by drinking plenty of fluids and taking shelter in air-conditioned or shaded areas when able to. Children and pets should not be left unattended in a vehicle under any circumstances.

Residents should check on elderly neighbors and exercise extra caution for those vulnerable to heat exhaustion and heat stroke, such as children. Those with pets should also limit their time outdoors and provide extra water and shade.

To give residents relief, the Lake Station Park Department Pool was temporarily free to the public on Wednesday. Lake Station City Hall at 1969 Central Ave. was also offered as a cooling center with air conditioning, water and seating.

In Hobart, cooling centers are open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Hobart Branch of the Lake County Library at 100 Main St. and the PCC Meeting Room at 705 East Fourth St. Residents over 55 years old can go to the Maria Reiner Center at 705 East Fourth Street.

In Merrillville, residents can visit Merrillville Town Hall at 7820 Broadway and the Community Center at 6600 Broadway to cool off.

In Gary, three cooling centers are open when temperatures reach 88 degrees or higher. Individuals can cool off from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Ambridge Mann Pavilion at 2822 West Fourth Ave or go to the Calumet Township office from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. located at 1900 West 41st Ave. Brother's Keeper is also offering its facilities as a cooling center from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In Hammond, cooling centers are in operation 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Jean Shepherd Community Center at 3031 J.F. Mahoney Drive, the Lost Marsh Club House at 1001 129th St. and the Hammond Civic Center at 5825 Sohl Ave.

In Whiting, the Whiting Public Library at 1735 Oliver Street and the Whiting YMCA at 1938 Clark Street are serving as cooling centers.

In Valparaiso, the three cooling centers include the Valparaiso Family YMCA at 1201 Cumberland Crossing Drive, the Banta Senior Center at 605 Beech St. and the Porter County Public Library at 103 Jefferson St.

Michigan City is offering cooling centers from 8 a.m to 4 p.m. at the Michigan Fire and Training Center at 2510 East Michigan Boulevard and the Michigan City Police Department at 1201 East Michigan Boulevard.

Residents can look forward to a more tolerable weekend with the help of a cool front blowing through in the middle of the week, Holiner said.

"This will push our temperatures back down to around 90 degrees for Thursday and drop the humidity, so no more heat advisories or warnings are expected," he said. "Temperatures will continue to drop into the weekend with very pleasant conditions expected by Saturday. Highs will only be in the upper 70s and dry."

