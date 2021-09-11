WATCH NOW: Hobart silent parade, stair climb honor lives lost on 9/11

“We want to lead by example and give back,” the instructor said. “We want to also remember all those who lost loved ones.”

9/11 resulted in 344 firefighters and 71 police officers killed in the line of duty.

Meier, a four-year member of the force, was in second grade at Johnson Elementary in Highland on 9/11. “I remember everyone being really quiet and sad. Very somber,” she recalled. “It was definitely a weird feeling.”

Coming off a torn tendon, Meier said taking part in the exercise “means a lot. We’re definitely not dressed (for the gym), but they came prepared and were dressed this way. That makes this more intense.”

Gonzales said the Saturday morning event “memorializes those who lost their lives. This is the least I can do.”

Gonzales’ daughter Sara, 12, accompanied her father to the procession. “I’m proud of him,” said the Hobart Middle School seventh grader, who learned that 9/11 is “tragic, and a lot of lives were lost.”

In all, 2,977 lives were lost that day.