WATCH NOW: Hoosiers line up at Gary mass vaccination site

"It's been a longstanding public health thing: No shirt, no shoes, no service," she said. "But right now, we can add the mask to that. And, that's protecting not only their employees, but also those individuals that are coming to their place of business."

About 130 U.S. Air Force personnel from more than 20 bases across the country and 220 Indiana National Guard troops are in the Region to work at the Roosevelt site and mobile clinics, officials said.

The Roosevelt site will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week, through June 2, and will be administering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during the first six weeks of operations to anyone 16 and older. Indiana residency is not required.

Individuals vaccinated during the first three weeks at the site then will make an appointment to return in the fourth, fifth or sixth week of the clinic for the second Pfizer dose that's needed for full COVID-19 immunity.

The single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered at the site to individuals 18 and older during the final two weeks of the operation.

In addition to the mass vaccination site, FEMA is providing Northwest Indiana an additional 1,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses a day to operate mobile vaccine clinics throughout the Region.