WATCH NOW: Hundreds gather in Griffith for march for justice, lie in silence for 8 minutes, 46 seconds

GRIFFITH — Hundreds of people lay on the ground or sat in Central Park Sunday for 8 minutes and 46 seconds — the amount of time the George Floyd was choked by a police officer in Minneapolis.
People of all races and ages, many with strollers, kids, and dogs, gathered in Griffith to hear from speakers and march around the park with signs like "I can't breathe," "Stop pretending your racism is patriotism," and "Serve and protect, not kill and neglect." The point was to bring people together, organizer Taylor Green said.
"Everybody in the community is different. You have a community of all different races and cultures. We all need to do things like in every community get to know one another," she said. "People are afraid of what they don't know. If we all don't know each other, we're more separate and afraid."
Green said people in town knew her husband back when he played football for Griffith High School. But now many people were afraid of him and even called the police on him when he was just out in public, which she said was "not OK." She hoped to foster more understanding.
"This is a community event, not a protest," she said. "We're coming together ... all lives cannot matter until black lives matter."
Attendees participated in exercises, including an illustration of privilege that showed how poverty, food insecurity, broken homes and other factor could put minorities several steps back from the starting line in the race of life through not decision or fault of their own. People lay prostrate in silence to pay homage to Floyd while Marvin Gaye's "What's Going On" played in the background and a police helicopter whirred overhead. Many Griffith and Indiana State Police officers were present at the large gathering, hanging around on the outskirts and blending in with the ground.
While hot dogs were being grilled, cold water was handed out and people were registered to vote, attendees heard from a number of speakers, including Griffith Police Chief Greg Mance. He called for growth and healing.
"Sadly, the need for healing and growth follows injustice brought by a great many systems, including the criminal justice system — a system, despite its sins and flaws, that I am very proud to be part of," he said. "While I am proud, I am also disgusted and ashamed by the killing of Mr. George Floyd and far many others that came before him — lives taken unjustly, lives taken through brutality, and all lives that matter."
Mance said police officers were shaped by society, parents, schools and institutions that could also be flawed.
"Because of the awesome power and responsibility that officers are charged with, we must ensure that only the best of our society are entrusted for a badge and all that represents," he said. "As citizens, we must not allow those unworthy of the badge to remain after they taint it. ... Police executives must ensure review board processes are strong enough to identify and weed out those who would break the police's bonds with the community. In Griffith, I feel we have such leadership in place."
Mance said police departments should be representative of the communities they serve. He said police officers need proper equipment and training on subjects like physical tactics, implicit bias and mental illness awareness.
"In Griffith we also recognize the criminal justice system cannot be the sole answer to every ill in our community," he said. "We cannot expect our officers to solve all on their own addiction, mental illness, homelessness and domestic violence. Far too many of our citizens face these issues. That's why we were the first police department in the state of Indiana to hire a full-time social worker."
Speaker Javon Quanes praised the Griffith Police Department for doing a good job, saying he never heard of them beating or killing any unarmed African Americans.
"I have never, ever heard another black man tell me I was beaten by the Griffith Police Department," he said.
But such problems are widespread elsewhere when peace and understanding is needed, Quanes said.
"At the end of the day, we're all one race," he said. "I love you all."
Hammond resident Mark Shield encouraged people to go outside their comfort zones to understand each other better.
"Don't just be for the cause because everybody is doing it, because everyone's doing it on social media," he said. "Racism and discrimination have been going for 400-plus years. Fight so your kids don't have struggle, going through what we're going through right now. We don't want to struggle no more."
