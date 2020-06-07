WATCH NOW: Hundreds gather in Griffith for march for justice, lie in silence for 8 minutes, 46 seconds

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GRIFFITH — Hundreds of people lay on the ground or sat in Central Park Sunday for 8 minutes and 46 seconds — the amount of time the George Floyd was choked by a police officer in Minneapolis.

People of all races and ages, many with strollers, kids, and dogs, gathered in Griffith to hear from speakers and march around the park with signs like "I can't breathe," "Stop pretending your racism is patriotism," and "Serve and protect, not kill and neglect." The point was to bring people together, organizer Taylor Green said.

"Everybody in the community is different. You have a community of all different races and cultures. We all need to do things like in every community get to know one another," she said. "People are afraid of what they don't know. If we all don't know each other, we're more separate and afraid."

Green said people in town knew her husband back when he played football for Griffith High School. But now many people were afraid of him and even called the police on him when he was just out in public, which she said was "not OK." She hoped to foster more understanding.

"This is a community event, not a protest," she said. "We're coming together ... all lives cannot matter until black lives matter."