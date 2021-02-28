WATCH NOW: Hundreds gather to mourn slain correction officer

"Logistically, it would be next-to-impossible for us all to go into Illinois," he said.

On Monday, Lasco will be escorted to the Indiana/Illinois state line, where Illinois State Police will take him to his final resting place, Weilhammer said.

Various members of law enforcement, including from IDOC, the Michigan City Police Department and Indiana State Police, were present Sunday, as well as correction officers from across the U.S.

John Bray, a lieutenant with the Rhode Island Department of Corrections, traveled to Michigan City on Sunday to pay his respects.

"It means a lot to us to come out and show the family that they're not by themselves. We are truly a brotherhood," said Bray, who also is a commander with the Rhode Island Brotherhood of Correctional Officers.

"People forget about us, they often refer to us as the forgotten law enforcement because when the inmates are prosecuted and locked up, they are forgotten about by most people in society. And then we're the law enforcement, the firefighters and the EMTs that have to deal with those people. Unfortunately, society seems to forget that we're there also."