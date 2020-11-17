WATCH NOW: I-65 interchange improvements in Crown Point slated to cost $5M; project planned for 2021

Construction would begin in summer 2021, and 109th, along with the I-65 ramps, would be closed for the duration of the project.

If INDOT moves forward with the project as presented, there will be four roundabouts along 109th Avenue.

Officials back project

A roundabout was built on 109th Avenue at Mississippi Street over the summer, and the city has plans to construct another in 2021 at 109th Avenue and Iowa Street.

During public comment, Crown Point Mayor David Uran, Councilman Chad Jeffries, D-1st, and Board of Zoning Appeals Chair and Plan Commissioner Dan Rohaley all expressed support for the project via Zoom.

Resident Charlie Wheeler said he loves the idea of roundabouts at 109th and I-65, but wants to be sure the new interchange will be adequate for the traffic flow.

Paramvir Singh, who co-owns the Citgo at 1601 E. 109th Ave., asked if 109th could remain open while the project is underway.