WATCH NOW: I-65 interchange improvements in Crown Point slated to cost $5M; project planned for 2021

CROWN POINT — Residents can expect another construction-filled summer along 109th Avenue in 2021.
During a public hearing Tuesday evening, representatives with the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) presented plans for a new interchange at 109th Avenue and Interstate 65.
"We have identified a need for improvement at this location, and what we are presenting tonight is a proposal. This is not a final decision," said Adam Parkhouse, communications director for INDOT Northwest.
As presented, INDOT is proposing converting the existing diamond interchange into a "dogbone" interchange, which gets its name from its aerial view.
The dogbone interchange includes two, two-lane roundabouts in each direction, said project manager Phil Kuntz.
Kuntz said the current I-65 interchange at 109th has a level of service D. The proposed project would bring the interchange to a level of service A.
"Currently, the interchange is experiencing traffic backups on both the I-65 off ramps and on 109th Avenue during peak periods," Kuntz said. "The interchange has a high rate of crashes. ... In fact over a three-year period, there were 78 crashes reported; a majority of those were rear-end crashes and a lot focused on the west ramp."
No fatalities were reported during the three-year period, Kuntz added.
Kuntz said INDOT is hoping to improve interchange operation and safety.
A $5 million solution
In addition to the dogbone interchange, INDOT considered doing nothing and letting the interchange operate as is, Kuntz said.
"If nothing is done out there, the traffic congestion, traffic crashes will continue to escalate, and even projecting out for future growth, it's going to get even worse," he said.
INDOT also considered a standard diamond interchange with a five-lane section on 109th, as well as a diverging diamond interchange; however, neither option was as efficient as the roundabouts, Kuntz said.
Kuntz said studies have shown roundabouts reduce the amount of potential accident points in a standard intersection, are safer and more efficient.
According to the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials, roundabouts help reduce serious injury and/or fatal crashes by 78% to 82%.
If INDOT moves forward with the dogbone interchange, the project is expected to cost about $5 million, Kuntz told The Times.
Construction would begin in summer 2021, and 109th, along with the I-65 ramps, would be closed for the duration of the project.
If INDOT moves forward with the project as presented, there will be four roundabouts along 109th Avenue.
Officials back project
A roundabout was built on 109th Avenue at Mississippi Street over the summer, and the city has plans to construct another in 2021 at 109th Avenue and Iowa Street.
During public comment, Crown Point Mayor David Uran, Councilman Chad Jeffries, D-1st, and Board of Zoning Appeals Chair and Plan Commissioner Dan Rohaley all expressed support for the project via Zoom.
Resident Charlie Wheeler said he loves the idea of roundabouts at 109th and I-65, but wants to be sure the new interchange will be adequate for the traffic flow.
Paramvir Singh, who co-owns the Citgo at 1601 E. 109th Ave., asked if 109th could remain open while the project is underway.
"Since we opened our store, there was that construction on 109th Avenue for three, four months, where our business was greatly impacted because nobody could enter into the store because the road was shut down," Singh said.
Public comment for the project can be submitted until Dec. 1. Comments can be submitted via email, mail, fax or drop box. The proposed project also can be viewed at the Crown Point Community Library at 122 N. Main St.
Demonstrators rally outside Valparaiso post office to protest USPS changes
VALPARAISO — Drivers honked and waved in support of the U.S. Postal Service as more than a dozen protesters waved signs Saturday in support of voting by mail and keeping the 245-year-old public agency afloat.
Jon Groth was one of the first to show up at the Valparaiso Post Office Saturday morning to show his support for the postal service.
Groth served in the Army from 1970 to 1972, stationed in Germany, he said. Members of the military cast absentee ballots by mail.
“I’ve sent mail from Africa, from Europe, and I can’t remember anything ever getting lost,” he said.
Reactions Saturday morning included “a lot of thumbs up and waves,” Groth said. “I haven’t gotten the finger yet.”
A few drivers rolled down their windows and yelled, “Trump 2020.”
President Donald Trump has railed against voting by mail, saying it creates too many opportunities for fraud. He has not presented evidence in support of his claim.
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, appointed by Trump, is heavily invested in USPS competitors. Under his leadership, the postal service has removed a number of mail drop boxes throughout the nation and dismantled electronic sorting machines.
Some Americans have complained that mail delivery is being slowed, delaying prescriptions and other essential mail.
Susan Swarner, on the Valparaiso Democratic Committee, stressed the importance of protecting the mail service during the pandemic, especially with the presidential election this year.
In Indiana, an absentee ballot that doesn’t arrive by noon on Election Day isn’t counted, regardless of the postmark.
“We need to save our post office. It’s an iconic American system that has worked well for many years,” Sue Anderson said.
Changes are being made without any science or statistics or data offered in support, she said.
“I don’t know how you can have a democracy unless you can vote,” said Terry Anderson, Sue’s husband.
“I’m sympathetic to reducing post office costs in line with the reduced mail volume since the invention of email,” Lou Denkle said, but he criticized “the arrival of all this magical cost-cutting” without providing reasons for the actions.
“It appears to be voter suppression in a different way,” he said.
“I’m very much against the privatization of essential services in this country,” Drew Wenger said.
Valparaiso Democrats are sending a mailer to registered voters to detail how to ask for an absentee ballot, he said.
“I guarantee you it’s going to be a very high turnout election year,” Wenger said.
A record number of absentee ballots were cast in Porter County this spring, more than 15 times the 941 cast in 2016.
Indiana is one of a handful of states that require absentee voters to provide a reason they can’t vote in person. That rule was waived for the primary but not for the general election.
Wenger said voting in person is problematic for the elderly because it increases their risk of exposure to COVID-19. The majority of poll workers are older, too.
“A lot of them cancel last minute,” he said.
Carol McCreery and Frances Saar are voting absentee or early this year because they are planning to be poll workers. Saar has worked the polls for the past 20 or so elections, she said.
“I think it’s terrible, because it will interfere with the election, and they’re doing this intentionally, in my mind,” McCreery said.
“For those seniors confined to home, the mail is very important to us,” Saar said. “It’s kind of fun to get those little surprise packages in the mail.”
