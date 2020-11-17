WATCH NOW: I-65 interchange improvements in Crown Point slated to cost $5M; project planned for 2021

 Skip to main content
CROWN POINT —  Residents can expect another construction-filled summer along 109th Avenue in 2021. 

During a public hearing Tuesday evening, representatives with the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) presented plans for a new interchange at 109th Avenue and Interstate 65. 

"We have identified a need for improvement at this location, and what we are presenting tonight is a proposal. This is not a final decision," said Adam Parkhouse, communications director for INDOT Northwest.

As presented, INDOT is proposing converting the existing diamond interchange into a "dogbone" interchange, which gets its name from its aerial view. 

The dogbone interchange includes two, two-lane roundabouts in each direction, said project manager Phil Kuntz. 

Kuntz said the current I-65 interchange at 109th has a level of service D. The proposed project would bring the interchange to a level of service A. 

"Currently, the interchange is experiencing traffic backups on both the I-65 off ramps and on 109th Avenue during peak periods," Kuntz said. "The interchange has a high rate of crashes. ... In fact over a three-year period, there were 78 crashes reported; a majority of those were rear-end crashes and a lot focused on the west ramp." 

No fatalities were reported during the three-year period, Kuntz added. 

Kuntz said INDOT is hoping to improve interchange operation and safety. 

A $5 million solution 

In addition to the dogbone interchange, INDOT considered doing nothing and letting the interchange operate as is, Kuntz said. 

"If nothing is done out there, the traffic congestion, traffic crashes will continue to escalate, and even projecting out for future growth, it's going to get even worse," he said.  

INDOT also considered a standard diamond interchange with a five-lane section on 109th, as well as a diverging diamond interchange; however, neither option was as efficient as the roundabouts, Kuntz said. 

Kuntz said studies have shown roundabouts reduce the amount of potential accident points in a standard intersection, are safer and more efficient. 

According to the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials, roundabouts help reduce serious injury and/or fatal crashes by 78% to 82%.

If INDOT moves forward with the dogbone interchange, the project is expected to cost about $5 million, Kuntz told The Times. 

Construction would begin in summer 2021, and 109th, along with the I-65 ramps, would be closed for the duration of the project. 

If INDOT moves forward with the project as presented, there will be four roundabouts along 109th Avenue. 

Officials back project

A roundabout was built on 109th Avenue at Mississippi Street over the summer, and the city has plans to construct another in 2021 at 109th Avenue and Iowa Street. 

During public comment, Crown Point Mayor David Uran, Councilman Chad Jeffries, D-1st, and Board of Zoning Appeals Chair and Plan Commissioner Dan Rohaley all expressed support for the project via Zoom. 

Resident Charlie Wheeler said he loves the idea of roundabouts at 109th and I-65, but wants to be sure the new interchange will be adequate for the traffic flow.

Paramvir Singh, who co-owns the Citgo at 1601 E. 109th Ave., asked if 109th could remain open while the project is underway. 

"Since we opened our store, there was that construction on 109th Avenue for three, four months, where our business was greatly impacted because nobody could enter into the store because the road was shut down," Singh said. 

Public comment for the project can be submitted until Dec. 1. Comments can be submitted via email, mail, fax or drop box. The proposed project also can be viewed at the Crown Point Community Library at 122 N. Main St.  

