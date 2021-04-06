WATCH NOW: Interstate reopened after driver airlifted from semi crash on I-80/94

LAKE STATION — One driver was airlifted from the scene of a multi-vehicle collision early Tuesday on the Borman Expressway near Ripley Street, Indiana State Police said.

Two separate wrecks resulted in a flurry of debris and chemical leaks on the roadway, causing a portion of Interstate 94 to be closed for a total of 12 hours, Indiana State Police reported.

All lanes were temporarily shut down on I-94 near the crash scenes, with one lane of traffic able to move on the inside shoulder, said ISP Sgt. Glen Fifield. The area was reopened as of 2:30 p.m.

At 1:30 a.m. police were called to a wreck on eastbound I-80/94 at the 15-mile marker. Preliminary investigations show that a 2015 black Dodge Dart was heading east on the interstate when it struck the rear of a black 2014 Toyota Camry, police said. The force of the collision caused the Toyota to spin out from the right lane into the left lane, where it came to a stop.

The Dodge continued into the median wall and then came to a rest in the left lane. Debris was scattered across the interstate and all three lanes of I-94 had to be shut down around the crash.