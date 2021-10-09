WATCH NOW: Kids paddle their way through history, nature

Ryan Stacy, a student at Lincoln Elementary School in Roselawn, said it was his first time in a canoe. He enjoyed the trip in a voyageur canoe.

Cailei Such, a student at Heavilin Elementary School in Valparaiso, enjoyed learning about the river and the influence of humans and nature.

“I learned that the people made the river straight because of the farming,” she said. A massive dredging project that ended in 1918 turned the slow, meandering river into a fast-running, channelized ditch. Prior to the dredging, the river was the source of the Grand Kankakee Marsh, which was famous as a premier hunting and fishing destination.

“I thought it was really cool to see the roots of the trees because of the water” level, she said.

Because the river level is low, the roots are exposed. Students also saw the rocks on the opposite bank were different colors, another indication of the low water level.

Harper Puchalski, a Heavilin student, said it was fun to be on the water.

“I was scared that I was going to tip over,” she said. “Everybody said there were these giant snapping turtles.”