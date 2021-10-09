WATCH NOW: Kids paddle their way through history, nature

VALPARAISO — Students experienced life along the Kankakee River by canoe, learning about nature, history and teamwork along the way.
The students even dipped their hands into the water Thursday to see how much more effective a paddle is than a bare hand.
Elizabeth Vargas, a student at Lincoln Elementary School in Roselawn, gently splashed the water with her bare hand as she leaned over the edge of the canoe. “It’s cold,” she said.
“It’s about getting kids and anyone outdoors,” said Julie Hotz, of Rosford, Ohio. Her Wilderness Inquiry team brought the Canoemobile program to Northwest Indiana, with stops at Trail Creek in Michigan City, the Kingsbury Fish and Wildlife Area and Grand Kankakee Marsh County Park near Hebron.
Wilderness Inquiry’s Canoemobile program is aimed at bringing large voyageur canoes to safely engage youth in urban rivers and environments close to where they live. The Canoemobile program has served more than 7,000 youths in cities from Milwaukee to New York. Nicole Messacar, education coordinator with the LaPorte County Soil and Water Conservation District, arranged the Northwest Indiana stops.
Hotz enjoys introducing kids to the outdoors, especially the parks that are practically in their own back yards. “This is an initial spark for them,” she said.
Ryan Stacy, a student at Lincoln Elementary School in Roselawn, said it was his first time in a canoe. He enjoyed the trip in a voyageur canoe.
Cailei Such, a student at Heavilin Elementary School in Valparaiso, enjoyed learning about the river and the influence of humans and nature.
“I learned that the people made the river straight because of the farming,” she said. A massive dredging project that ended in 1918 turned the slow, meandering river into a fast-running, channelized ditch. Prior to the dredging, the river was the source of the Grand Kankakee Marsh, which was famous as a premier hunting and fishing destination.
“I thought it was really cool to see the roots of the trees because of the water” level, she said.
Because the river level is low, the roots are exposed. Students also saw the rocks on the opposite bank were different colors, another indication of the low water level.
Harper Puchalski, a Heavilin student, said it was fun to be on the water.
“I was scared that I was going to tip over,” she said. “Everybody said there were these giant snapping turtles.”
“I kept thinking there was going to be these giant fish coming out of the water,” she added. Asian carp, an invasive species, have done that in the Wabash and Mississippi rivers.
Jim Sweeney, a volunteer with the Izaak Walton League, showed the students how bugs are used to help determine water quality in streams and ponds.
The Save Our Streams program that began in the 1960s uses nets to catch the bugs. He transfers them into a white-bottom pans for easy sorting, then into an ice cube tray to isolate the different types.
“Most of these bugs are predators,” Sweeney told the children. Those bugs eat smaller bugs.
“We are collecting macro invertebrates,” he said, helping the children figure out what species have backbones – a snake is basically all spine except the skull – and which don’t.
Jennifer Kanine, director of the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Department of Natural Resources, taught the children about native animals and what their furs have been used for. “Are these real furs?” the children often ask. She asks the children to treat the furs with respect and explains that the Potawatomi offer thanks to the animals when they’re killed to show respect for the gift of their life.
Handling the furs is popular with the kids, she said. “It’s such a tactile thing for them.”