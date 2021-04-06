WATCH NOW: Lake County sheriff, Region Indian community give to Brother’s Keeper

GARY — Residents of Brother’s Keeper received help Tuesday from federal and local government and the Region’s Indian community.

“The children donated generously of their time and money," Dr. Chandra Sudhish said Tuesday. Their parents wanted to impart to them the culture of giving back to others and feeling their pain."

Sudhish is president of the Indian Medical Association of Northwest Indiana, which includes 400 physicians among its members.

Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez and Tony Ferraro, regional director of constituent services for U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R- Ind., joined dozens of members of the Children of the Indian Community in giving.

Dozens of children ranging from a student at Indiana University Purdue University of Indianapolis to high school students in Munster and Crown Point as well as a first grader took part.

They handed out packages containing gift cards, cleaning supplies, clothing, bed sheets, towels and toilet paper, flip-flops and reading glasses to Brother’s Keeper residents.

The sheriff said a countywide police community outreach effort has worked in the past with the Indian Medical Association to battle child suicide and opioid addiction in the area.