WATCH NOW: Protesters block off U.S. 30 near Southlake Mall

HOBART — A group of more than 300 protesters gathered outside the now-closed Southlake Mall on Sunday to draw attention to racial injustice.

Later in the day, protesters walked to Route 30, halting traffic in both directions.

“It’s rough out here,” said organizer Kenny G. Ford, of Hobart.

Ford, who held his phone up to broadcast live on Facebook to make sure “everyone’s straight,” claimed to have shut down the mall. The mall recently reopened after being shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I need a fair shot,” he said. “Justice needs to be served.”

One motorist from Indiana stopped to make sure there was going to be no violence before joining the protest.

Police gathered at the south side of the mall, and squad cars circulated around the building.

The racially mixed crowd has grown to more than 300 protesters outside the mall with chants of “I can’t breathe” and signs reading, “silence is violence” and “let my sons breathe.”

Pastor Lajuan Clemons of Family Life Community Center in Gary, said he is taking part to promote unity.