WATCH NOW: Protesters block off U.S. 30 near Southlake Mall

HOBART — A group of more than 300 protesters gathered outside the now-closed Southlake Mall on Sunday to draw attention to racial injustice.
Later in the day, protesters walked to Route 30, halting traffic in both directions.
“It’s rough out here,” said organizer Kenny G. Ford, of Hobart.
Ford, who held his phone up to broadcast live on Facebook to make sure “everyone’s straight,” claimed to have shut down the mall. The mall recently reopened after being shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I need a fair shot,” he said. “Justice needs to be served.”
One motorist from Indiana stopped to make sure there was going to be no violence before joining the protest.
Police gathered at the south side of the mall, and squad cars circulated around the building.
The racially mixed crowd has grown to more than 300 protesters outside the mall with chants of “I can’t breathe” and signs reading, “silence is violence” and “let my sons breathe.”
Pastor Lajuan Clemons of Family Life Community Center in Gary, said he is taking part to promote unity.
“Our goal is just to get a message out — the message is community. We miss community.”
Media advertise a life not available to many in the black community, he said.
“It’s all about turning the negative into a positive," Clemons said.
Gary resident Justin Jeter, who said he has served eight years in the Army, said he has been pulled over and faced other forms of injustice just for being black.
“All lives can’t matter until black lives matter,” he said.
“It’s all about unity,” he said.
Dyer resident Stephanie Embro, who is white, was handing out water she donated to the protest.
“Black lives matter,” she said when asked about her involvement.
Valparaiso resident Dan Jacobsen, campus pastor at Bethel Church in Hobart, led a prayer.
Jacobsen, who is white, said he took part in the protest out of “love for my black brothers and sisters.”
“Yelling facts at people doesn’t change feelings,” he said.
But seeing the communal pain up close changes the heart, he said.
Jacobsen said he has seen fear among white people on social media in the wake of the protests over the death of George Floyd.
The group chanted, “No justice. No peace.”
Several prayer circles took place, including payers for men and women, and an encouraging talk for children.
A Lake County Sheriff tactical unit vehicle pulled up and several heavily armed and geared officers piled out causing protesters to drop to knee and put hands up chanting, “No justice. No peace.”
A group of white bikers watching the protest from across the parking lot, who did not want to be identified, said they were there in support of police.
“What they’re doing in Illinois right now is ridiculous,” said one biker.
The nearby Target also was closed. Some protesters parked there and walked to the rally at the mall. Later, police went car to car in the Target lot telling individuals the lot was closed and asking them to leave.
Times Staff Writer Carley Lanich contributed to this story.
Check back for more updates at nwi.com.
Gallery: Protesters, police clash in Hammond
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Police block protesters in Hammond
Police block protesters in Hammond
Police block protesters in Hammond
Police block protesters in Hammond
Police block protesters in Hammond
Police block protesters in Hammond
Police block protesters in Hammond
Police block protesters in Hammond
Police block protesters in Hammond
Police form blockade at 171st and Calumet
171st and Calumet
Gallery: Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Gallery: Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Gallery: Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Gallery: Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Gallery: Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Gallery: Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Gallery: Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Gallery: Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Gallery: Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Gallery: Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Gallery: Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Gallery: Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Gallery: Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Gallery: Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Gallery: Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Gallery: Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Gallery: Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality rally
Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality rally
Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality rally
Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality rally
Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality rally
Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality rally
Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality rally
Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality rally
Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality rally
Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality rally
Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality rally
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.