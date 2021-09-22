 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: ‘Large and battering waves’ slam lakefront; flooding warning continues
alert urgent

WATCH NOW: ‘Large and battering waves’ slam lakefront; flooding warning continues

The National Weather Service says damaging waves up to 18 feet tall could lead to “extremely dangerous conditions” along Northwest Indiana’s lakefront through today, with flooding possible in low-lying areas.

The NWS said hazardous conditions will persist through Thursday night and issued a Lakeshore Flood Warning for Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties. Low-lying roads near Lake Michigan are expected to flood and forecasters said Whiting’s Lakefront Park is likely to be inundated with water.

NWS reminded drivers not to drive around barricades or through water where the depth is unclear, and to allow for extra time when traveling through areas near the lake.

The conditions on the lake itself aren’t expected to be much better, with the NWS telling even experienced swimmers to “stay out of the water” as conditions could be life-threatening.

Waves on Lake Michigan were “large and battering” Wednesday afternoon and will continuing through the day Thursday, NWS said. Those waves and already above-average lake water levels could result in “potentially significant shoreline erosion” and treacherous conditions on the lakeshore.

In LaPorte County, forecasters added that piers will be swamped by high waves and that wind gusts on the shore could reach up to 40 mph.

A gale warning is also in effect for the southern two-thirds of Lake Michigan, with high waves capable of damaging or capsizing boats and other watercraft.

Andy is a staff writer with The Times covering public safety and breaking news. Contact him at andy.viano@nwi.com or 219-933-3250.

