WATCH NOW: Lifeguard shortage has parks, pools worried about next year

MERRILLVILLE — Deep River Waterpark's summer season ended Monday.

Yet officials say they are already diving right into their search for lifeguards for the 2023 season.

The water park, off U.S. 30 in Merrillville, was so short of lifeguards this past season that park officials couldn't staff it seven days a week but only five days, marketing coordinator Tom Bergman said.

"As soon as the season ends, we are going to start promoting for lifeguards for next year," Bergman said.

Promotion, this early on, is the one thing park officials haven't tried, Bergman said.

The county has advertised the job openings on social media, raised hourly wages to close to $15 and even tried to tap into hiring senior citizens.

"We are trying to exhaust all resources. I hate to sound too dismal, but it could be devastating. We will give it everything we can. We are going to try and draft earlier and talk to more people. Hopefully it's not a shift toward what young people are thinking about working in the summer," Bergman said.

The water park typically hires 200-250 lifeguards each season, but this year only around 160 to 170, Lake County Parks General Manager Chris Landgrave said.

"It's the largest employer of high school- and college-age youth in the summer," Bergman said of the park.

The Indiana Dunes National Park was in the same boat regarding hiring a sufficient number of lifeguards, park public relations officer Bruce Rowe said.

"We also had a shortage," Rowe said.

The national park only staffs West Beach with lifeguards, so the park isn't hiring the high numbers that the water park does.

The park hired only six lifeguards this season but needed more.

Signs are posted at the other national parks with the verbiage of "swim at your own risk," Rowe said.

"At West Beach we couldn't get enough lifeguards for seven days a week," Rowe said.

He said the shortage isn't just occurring in Northwest Indiana.

"It's a national phenomenon. There's always a dangerous shortage. We truly don't know the reason, but we haven't come up with a plan," Rowe said.

Bergman agrees: "We belong to a world water park group, so we know what's going on in the rest of the country. It's kind of a United States thing."

Some municipal swimming pools, including the Munster Community Pool, had better luck when it came to hiring lifeguards, Recreation Supervisor Abby Kresal said.

"This year wasn't horrible," Kresal said.

Kresal said the key to getting sufficient staffing is working with the pool's former aquatics director, who teaches swimming at Munster High School.

In addition to tapping into swimmers at the high school, many of whom are on the swim team, Kresal said, the Munster Pool staff also promotes openings on Facebook and other social media.

She also sends notifications to area high schools during the school year to find out if anyone who is a certified swim instructor is interested in working at the Munster Community Pool.

Kresal said they have also raised the hourly wages from $8-10 to $13-16.

"That also helped a lot," Kresal said.

She said lifeguards also have the option to teach swim lessons and receive extra pay.

Kresal said that in the 2021 summer season, there was a lifeguard shortage that she believes might have been caused by COVID issues in 2020 when lifeguards had to wear masks outside the pool and equipment had to be continuously sanitized.

"It could have scared off the kids," Kresal said.