WATCH NOW: Longtime Crown Point fire chief honored with funeral, procession

Wise continued as an active volunteer up until his death as its oldest member. His grandson, Matt Wise, a full-time firefighter and paramedic has served on the department since 2009.

“A lot of kids grow up with the dream of being a firefighter, but being around the station, the trucks and the guys so much, it definitely inspired me to be a part of that,” Matt Wise said earlier this week. “Seeing my grandpa move through the ranks to being chief, it all came full circle.”

Roland Wise was admired for his leadership, hard work and wisdom he contributed to younger firefighters, his grandson said.

“We were at the same scenes and calls and were able to work together,” Matt Wise said. “There was a lot learned from him throughout the years. He brought this vast amount of experience into the department. … He was a pillar of stability, wisdom and knowledge. A lot of guys would turn to him and whenever we would be arguing about things, he would have an answer. He was like a sensei.”

Wise is survived by eight children, 14 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

He served on the fair board as president for many years and managed the grandstand events. He also served on the Center Township Board of Trustees.