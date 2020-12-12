WATCH NOW: Longtime Crown Point fire chief honored with funeral, procession

CROWN POINT — Neither inclement weather nor a pandemic stopped city residents giving Roland “Bub” Wise a very public sendoff Saturday.
Mourners stood outside in a blustery rain along the funeral procession route, which drove past the fire station where he was chief 17 years, the courthouse square and the Lake County Fairgrounds, where he served many years as fair board president and grandstands superintendent.
More than a dozen, holding signs celebrating Wise as a “Hero,” stood beside two aerial ladder trucks supporting a large American flag the procession passed under on its way for burial at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery.
“He was a wonderful man and this is a tremendous tribute and support for his family,” said Brad Hendrickson, a mourner who joined others at the Lake County Fairgrounds.
Wise, 85, a lifelong resident of Crown Point, died Dec. 8 of natural causes.
The funeral took place Saturday morning at St. Matthias Church in Crown Point where the Rev. James Wozniak, pastor, noted that Wise was not only a longtime member there, but "an integral part of the parish," helping build its main hall in 1970 and the church in 1983.
“He had many jobs. The job he most loved was to be a fireman,” Wozniak said. Whenever there was a fire call, Wise “tried to be the first one at the fire station," Wozniak said. "He was integral to the community.”
The service featured the full regalia of a funeral for a firefighter. There was an ax and pike, a turn out suit, boots and belt displayed in the church lobby.
Outside the church, a color guard of more than 30 full-time and volunteer members of the fire department stood at attention in dress uniform and white gloves.
Federal and state health regulations because of the COVID-19 pandemic restricted in-person church attendance to about a few dozen members of the immediate family.
After the hourlong funeral Mass, an honor guard of pall bearers set the casket in the back of a retired Crown Point fire engine that acted as a caisson for the procession of more than 30 vehicles.
Ten firefighters dressed in turn out garb saluted as the procession stopped briefly outside the fire station.
Support Local Journalism
Roland Wise joined the Crown Point Fire Department in 1959 and served as its fire chief from 1975 through his retirement as a full-time firefighter in 1991.
Crown Point Fire Rescue Chief Dave Crane said earlier this week "Bub is a legacy."
“He carried the department far during his time," Crane said. "He made the department grow and he was instrumental in getting the fire station we have now, which was a huge deal back then.”
Wise continued as an active volunteer up until his death as its oldest member. His grandson, Matt Wise, a full-time firefighter and paramedic has served on the department since 2009.
“A lot of kids grow up with the dream of being a firefighter, but being around the station, the trucks and the guys so much, it definitely inspired me to be a part of that,” Matt Wise said earlier this week. “Seeing my grandpa move through the ranks to being chief, it all came full circle.”
Roland Wise was admired for his leadership, hard work and wisdom he contributed to younger firefighters, his grandson said.
“We were at the same scenes and calls and were able to work together,” Matt Wise said. “There was a lot learned from him throughout the years. He brought this vast amount of experience into the department. … He was a pillar of stability, wisdom and knowledge. A lot of guys would turn to him and whenever we would be arguing about things, he would have an answer. He was like a sensei.”
Wise is survived by eight children, 14 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
He served on the fair board as president for many years and managed the grandstand events. He also served on the Center Township Board of Trustees.
“He was this massive part of the community and he was always willing to help people out. Whether it was construction or woodwork, he was always ready to lend a hand,” Matt Wise said. “He is one of the most well-known people in Crown Point, really. He impacted a lot of people.”
The elder Wise attended Crown Point High School with his late wife, Shirley, and both graduated in 1953. He and Shirley married at St. Mary Catholic Church in Crown Point in 1955.
A celebration of his life is planned for a future date, yet to be scheduled, at the fairgrounds.
