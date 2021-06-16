WATCH NOW: Loved ones, demonstrators gather in Munster on anniversary of fatal shooting at hospital

“There’s this thing where black people don’t go and get mental health treatment, and now you see why we don’t,” Eric Williams said. “All I wanted was him to get the help he needed. Now our tragedy is the same tragedy of what happens when kids don’t have insurance and aren’t able to get help. It needs to change.”

Eric Williams said that after his son's death, he has sought out therapy for himself. He said he has also spoken with the daughter of Askew, and said the conversation helped disperse grief and anger felt over loss. Askew was a 59-year-old husband and father of three.

"Everyone is going through all of this loss and it's hard," Eric Williams said.