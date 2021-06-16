WATCH NOW: Loved ones, demonstrators gather in Munster on anniversary of fatal shooting at hospital

MUNSTER — One year after 22-year-old Jamal Williams' death, his loved ones gathered in front of the hospital where he and a retired officer were fatally shot by another retired officer during a struggle.
In the midst of prayers for healing and a releasing of balloons in his memory, demonstrators spoke out against racism, injustice and the chain of events that had led to the Lansing man's death on June 26, 2020.
Family, friends, activists and community organizers convened Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of Calumet Avenue and Fisher Street near Munster Community Hospital. The group originally gathered on the hospital property but were escorted off the premises.
"Do not kill, we need to heal," "Black mental health matters," and "No justice, no peace," were among the sentiments chanted, accompanied by signs baring a photo of Jamal Williams in his football uniform. Flowers were placed on the corner of Fisher Street and Calumet Avenue in his memory.
Jamal Williams' parents, Patrice Patterson and Eric Leshumbe Williams, spoke to the crowd, thanking them for remembering their son. They were joined by individuals from local groups such as Black Lives Matter—Gary and NWI Collective.
"It was a family gathering; we are still hurting from it," Eric Williams said. "Feeling hurt and disdain for the hospital, which hasn't reached out to us at all. We brought our kid here for help, we had insurance, we did everything right. We went and got help for our son and then we never saw him again. We never got him back."
The former TF North football player was shot and killed by a security guard after being admitted as a psychiatric patient at the hospital. Security officer Ryan Askew, 59, of Crown Point, also died from a gunshot wound.
The Lake County prosecutor's office said Jamal Williams was choking Askew, a former Lake County sheriff's officer, when fellow security guard and former Lake County sheriff's officer Benny Freeman opened fire, fatally shooting both men. Police said the guards intervened after Williams assaulted a hospital nurse.
“There’s this thing where black people don’t go and get mental health treatment, and now you see why we don’t,” Eric Williams said. “All I wanted was him to get the help he needed. Now our tragedy is the same tragedy of what happens when kids don’t have insurance and aren’t able to get help. It needs to change.”
Eric Williams said that after his son's death, he has sought out therapy for himself. He said he has also spoken with the daughter of Askew, and said the conversation helped disperse grief and anger felt over loss. Askew was a 59-year-old husband and father of three.
"Everyone is going through all of this loss and it's hard," Eric Williams said.
Eric Williams said he has faced discrimination all his life and was hoping things could be different for his son. He said not long before his son was taken to the hospital, Jamal Williams told his dad that while he was out walking, some people drove by him in a pickup truck and shouted a racial slur at him.
"He said he had recognized their faces from school, they were the same people cheering for him at the football game, they just didn't recognize him without his uniform on," Eric Williams said.
Jamal Williams starred on the offensive and defensive lines at TF North High School, went on to play at the College of DuPage and eventually earned an opportunity to compete at the Division I level at Western Michigan.
Protesters have previously called for an investigation into whether the hospital broke its own non-discrimination policy by profiling Jamal Williams; that retired police officers not be around psychiatric patients; and accountability for the police officers who put out an initial report that erroneously claimed Jamal Williams had reached for Askew's gun and shot him, when it later turned out he was shot by another security guard. Community Hospital did not immediately respond to The Times for comment.
“It’s important that whether it’s a hospital, as in Jamal’s case, or the government or police, to show them that we have not forgotten who we lost at their hands,” said Kim McGee, of Black Lives Matter—Gary. “This could be any of us next. And also to show that mental health issues should be taken seriously. We need to keep coming out to support each other.”