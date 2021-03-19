WATCH NOW: Loved ones hold balloon release, candlelight vigil to remember slain Griffith athlete

"He was so loved," Decerrie said. "I think this was just a little bit of what we're going to really get when we actually have the (funeral) service. ... I had people come from Texas, California and Alabama to be here (Friday)."

Dozens of Tyree's former teammates and opponents from a number of Region high schools were in attendance, as well as his first basketball coach, Damon Evans.

Evans, the father of former West Side standout and current Louisville star Dana Evans, held a candle in his left hand as he reflected on his time as Tyree's biddy basketball coach.

"Tyree was a part of that first batch of young men that I coached, and we lost every game that year. So, yeah, we started from scratch," Evans said, laughing. " ... But, Tyree was one of those kids who always wanted to get better, and that's what made him special. He was one of the kids that learned the game faster than everyone else, and he was really talented at that age. Eventually, we went from losing every game that first year to winning every game the next year.

"Tyree was definitely a big part of that."

Evans added that when he spoke to Dana about Tyree's death, both of them broke down in tears.