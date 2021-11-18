WATCH NOW: Lt. Gov. Crouch sees how Valparaiso meets students' needs

VALPARAISO — Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch said she was “blown away” by how Valparaiso High School works with students at all levels to prepare them for the future.
“It’s phenomenal,” she said. “You’re meeting every child’s needs, and that’s very impressive.”
As part of a tour Thursday, she donned a virtual reality headset to explore a virtual learning center and tried to land a plane during a flight simulator.
“At the core is giving opportunities for kids,” Superintendent Jim McCall said. That includes teaching students to learn from failures – like when Crouch struggled to land the virtual plane safely.
The STEM – science, technology, engineering and math – programs and facilities at Valparaiso High School aim to prepare students for college.
Tarik El-Naggar’s engineering class was working on tolerances during Thursday’s tour, preparing them to understand how best to use materials.
“I’m training them for their first two years of college,” he said. Most students in the VHS program get the equivalent of their first year of college while still in high school, and some go even further, he said.
Soon, El-Naggar’s students will learn to fly small drones – quadcopters – that will make learning fun and practical. “The root of it is to team them programming,” he said.
A two-story area nearby provides a good space for flying practice. For experience with virtual reality – flight instruction and exploring other places – another room is set up for students.
Teacher Heidi Krouse talked about her biomedicine classes. One of the fun lessons is introducing students to how to work through a forensics case.
“Over the next three days, they get to solve a crime case, which is super fun,” Krouse said. Was it homicide? Natural causes? The students have to work together to puzzle it out using the clues provided.
“So you’re really getting them to be critical thinkers,” Crouch observed.
This is where the science they’ve learned else gets put into practice, as part of the Project Lead the Way curriculum.
“These guys have done the chemistry behind it, but now how does chemistry tie into health, and how does health tie into public health?” Krouse said.
In another part of the school, Crouch was shown how special education students learn life skills. These are students who will get certificates of completion rather than high school diplomas, teacher Tina Morales said.
“When they said dream up your classroom and what would you like it to be, they made it happen,” Morales said. “It’s as life skillsy as we can make it go.”
Some students in other programs give up their study hall time to help the students in the life skills program.
They’re preparing for jobs. One student enjoys running a paper shredder. The shredded paper is dipped into wax melted from old candles and turned into fire starters. A business was born.
Some students work in various capacities at places like Plato’s Closet and Dairy Queen as well as about 10 other businesses.
Students also staff a coffeehouse in the school, which will open again after Thanksgiving. It was closed because of the pandemic. Recently, the students have been taking coffee carts to teachers to whet their appetites for the coffeehouse.
Homemade jewelry is among the items sold at the coffeehouse.
The coffeehouse can be reserved by a teacher who wants a class to go somewhere special for a poetry reading or other lesson. The students can get beverages during the first five minutes and have the servers out of the way when the lesson begins, Morales said.