WATCH NOW: Lt. Gov. Crouch sees how Valparaiso meets students' needs

A two-story area nearby provides a good space for flying practice. For experience with virtual reality – flight instruction and exploring other places – another room is set up for students.

Teacher Heidi Krouse talked about her biomedicine classes. One of the fun lessons is introducing students to how to work through a forensics case.

“Over the next three days, they get to solve a crime case, which is super fun,” Krouse said. Was it homicide? Natural causes? The students have to work together to puzzle it out using the clues provided.

“So you’re really getting them to be critical thinkers,” Crouch observed.

This is where the science they’ve learned else gets put into practice, as part of the Project Lead the Way curriculum.

“These guys have done the chemistry behind it, but now how does chemistry tie into health, and how does health tie into public health?” Krouse said.

In another part of the school, Crouch was shown how special education students learn life skills. These are students who will get certificates of completion rather than high school diplomas, teacher Tina Morales said.